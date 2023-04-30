Many new PlayStation projects have failed, according to Shuhei Yoshida – Gamereactor

Shuhei Yoshida has been with PlayStation from the beginning. He’s seen the company become one of the biggest names in gaming, and he’s seen many developers and their games come and go.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Yoshida opened up about the PlayStation process and the unfortunate fact that many games simply don’t make the cut. “PlayStation embraced new ideas, many of which failed,” He said.

“We do a prototype, we evaluate, we decide whether to spend more time and resources, or we just stop. We cancel a lot of games. I usually try to convince the developers, I try to keep them from getting stuck in this project. We tend to It’s about working with people with strong ideas, we love these people, so trying to change or stop their projects is so difficult. It’s all about the talent in this industry. I help them as much as I can.

It’s fun to think about which projects are left on the cutting room floor, but given Sony’s stellar lineup of exclusives, it’s clear that the bar is set extremely high for a developer with new projects.