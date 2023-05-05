many offers and promotions to celebrate on OPPO Store • Techzilla

From flagship smartphones to audio and wearable devices: to celebrate Mother’s Day, OPPO has prepared a series of promotions and bundles on its OPPOStore.it store not to be missed.

Indeed from Today5 maggio, until May 15th will be available a series of advantageous prices on FindX5, Reno8 Series bundles and on some products Selected IoTs.

OPPO RENO 8 Pro

OPPO promos for Mother’s Day

For mothers who don’t want to give up anything, the bundles of the seriesFind X5for unprecedented photos even at night, and thoseReno8known for its elegant and refined design and advanced photographic performance for timeless portraits, paired with earphonesOPPO Enco Free2ioEnco Buds2are the ideal gift.

Here are the details of the match:

OPPO Find X5 Pro in bundle con OPPO Enco Free2i a 999,99€ instead of €1099.99; Read the our OPPO Find X5 Pro review

in bundle con a instead of €1099.99; Read the our OPPO Find X5 Pro review OPPO Find X5 in bundle con OPPO Enco Free2i alone 599,99€ instead of €699.99; Read the our review of OPPO Find X5

OPPO Find X5 Lite in bundle con OPPO Enco Buds2 at the price of 379,99€ instead of €399.99;

in bundle con at the price of instead of €399.99; OPPO Reno8 Pro in bundle con OPPO Enco Free2i discounted to 699,99€ instead of €749.99; Read the our OPPO Reno 8 Pro review

OPPO Reno8 in bundle con OPPO Enco Free2i a 469,99€ instead of €599.99;

in bundle con a instead of €599.99; OPPO Reno8 Lite in bundle con OPPO Enco Buds2 at the price of 329,99€ instead of €389.99. Read the our OPPO Reno8 Lite review

AlsoOPPO A78the smartphone capable of becoming an elegant and refined accessory known for the exclusive OPPO Glow satin finish, is available in its versions from4/8+128GBin bundle conOPPO Enco Buds 2discounted respectively a259,99€e289,99€.

But that’s not all,OPPO Watch Freein coloringGoldperfect for the more sporty mothers thanks to the monitoring of100 training modescan be purchased bundled withOPPO Enco Buds2alone69,99€instead of €79.99. A functional but also comfortable and light device.

To discover the other discounted products of the OPPO ecosystem and find the perfect gift to celebrate mothers on this special day, visit the page.

