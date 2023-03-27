Two days of promotions not to be missed for the OPPO ecosystem: from today until March 20 OPPO celebrates spring with 48 hours of offers on its storeoppore.it and Amazon.it

Many protagonists of the offers: a wide range of smartphones, IoT products and covers for €9.99. In addition, when you buy a product from the Find series and OPPO Reno8, you get a coupon from €40 up to €200 euros.

OPPO Spring offers on OPPOStore.it

Find N2 Flip

To face the summer with energy, style and innovation, exclusively on OPPO Store, there are offers, coupons and bundles not to be missed. The ideal match for those who want to keep up with the times and enjoy the best technology and aesthetics is represented by the new smartphone flip top di gamma, OPPO Find N2 Flip (here our review) with OPPO Enco X, active noise canceling earphones, born from the first ever partnership with professional speaker manufacturer Dynaudio, available at the total price of €1,199.99.

OPPO Reno 8T + Enco Air 2 Pro

For those looking for a concentration of technology and performance, OPPO Reno8T it is bundled with OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro, the wireless earphones that deliver a strongly listening experience immersive, at a price of €329.99. For photography enthusiasts, however, OPPO Reno8 Lite is the mid-range of the OPPO family which guarantees cutting-edge photographic performance and is bundled with OPPO Enco Air 2, the earphones with elegant and original lines at €349.99.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

Available at an exclusive price of €999.99 (instead of €1,199.99), OPPO Find X5 Pro it has all the most innovative functions in the sector and boasts a futuristic aesthetic that gives the smartphone a refined design with modern and clean lines. But it doesn’t end here, OPPO Find X5, discounted at a price of € 599.99 instead of € 799.99, further brighten spring days with an understated, yet ultra-premium finish and a 90% frosted texture which creates an enchanting and silky sheen, giving life to precious plays of light.

OPPO Pad Air

OPPO Pad Air is the perfect tablet for working and other small tasks such as studying or watching streaming content. We reviewed it here and loved it. Also, it features a 10.36 inch 2K HD display which has passed TÜV certification Rheinland for vision care and boasts low blue light protection that effectively reduces eye strain. Its broad 7,100 battery mAh allows you to watch videos up to 12 hours, participate in video conferences up to 15 hours or read e-books up to 16 hours. Discounted on OPPO Store at €296.99 (instead of €349.99) for the 4GB+128GB model and at €254.99 (instead of €299.99) for the 4GB+64GB model.

OPPO offers on Amazon.it

The promotions also continue on Amazon, where we find OPPO A78 5G which guarantees a reliable and long-lasting experience, available in colors Glowing Black and Glowing Blue at €259.99 for the 4GB+128GB version and at €299.99 for the version from 8GB+128 GB;

OPPO A57s, with a particular finish made with the proprietary production process OPPO Glow, which gives a sparkling effect to the smartphone and at the same time increases resistance to scratches and fingerprints. The smartphone can be purchased at the recommended price €199.99 in Sky Blue and Starry Black colors.

Complete the offer, OPPO A96 perfect for enjoying the first sunny days out of town without stress as it is equipped with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging at a price recommended €239.99 in the Starry Black and Sunset Blue colors.

Enco X2

For a workout away from home, for a work call or even just to enjoy a few hours of relaxation in the open air, OPPO Enco X2 they offer an innovative audio experience with always clear sounds and without external contamination, as well as a clear and faithful audio recording experience. Weighing only 4.7 g, the earphones are also certified IP54, dustproof and waterproof. Until March 29 they are available on Amazon at the recommended price of € 129.99.

In the end, OPPO Band Sport is the perfect companion for anyone with a style active and sporty life, but also for those who want to get back in shape after a long winter, without sacrificing style. With numerous smart features and a sporty and elegant design, OPPO Band Sport is available both in the classic Black color and in the more colorful version Orange a 29,99€.

