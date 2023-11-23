many offers including HONOR 90 • Techzilla

Black Friday is upon us and, as usual, brings with it advantageous offers on a wide range of products. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy the tech products you’ve wanted for a long time, this could be the opportunity you were looking for. HONOR, the leading brand in the smartphone and smart device sector, has prepared unmissable promotions and discounts for you on many products in its line, from smartphones to computers and tablets. You will be able to purchase smartphones and devices from the entire brand line up on Hihonor.com until 11/30 at an affordable and competitive price.

HONOR MagicBook X16: the perfect PC for work and study

HONOR MagicBook X16 is the new HONOR PC that combines high performance and elegant and essential design. Available in the two colors Mystic Silver and Space Grey, it will be on offer from 22/11 to 30/11 at the special price of €649.90 instead of €899.90.

This laptop is equipped with 12th generation Intel CoreTM i5 processors, which guarantee exceptional speed and fluidity. The HONOR laptop is ideal for the big return to work, thanks also to the practical button with integrated fingerprint sensor, which allows you to turn on the device quickly and safely. Among the features that make this device truly powerful, the large-capacity 60Wh battery stands out, which supports up to 9 hours of activity on a single charge, and the double SSD slot, which allows you to expand the storage space by storing large quantities of data.

Furthermore, HONOR MagicBook X16 offers multiple performance modes, depending on the user’s needs. With the FN+P function, you can switch from Smart mode, which operates silently at 35W with a long-lasting battery, to High Powered mode, which operates at full 45W to deliver intense, full performance. The device also comes with built-in e-book functionality, which offers a paper-like viewing experience, relieving eye strain while working or reading for a long period of time.

HONOR MagicBook Finally, thanks to the HONOR Connect and HONOR Share features, it will be possible to quickly transfer files, photos and videos from one device to another.

HONOR 90: the ideal smartphone for content creators

HONOR 90 is the smartphone that is part of the new series created by HONOR, designed for content creators who want to take high-quality photos and videos. This smartphone will be available at a discount from 11/22 to 11/30 in the following versions:

HONOR 90 stands out for its three-camera system, which offers incredible versatility and power. The 200MP main camera, with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, captures sharp, detailed images, even in low-light conditions. The 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and macro camera, with a 112° field of view, allows you to take panoramic and close-up photos, with a minimum focusing distance of 4 cm. Finally, the 2 MP depth camera helps you measure distance more accurately and create professional bokeh effects.

HONOR 90 also offers a fast and responsive display, with an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which dynamically adapts to the content displayed to optimize visual fluidity and battery life. Furthermore, thanks to HDR10+ support and HDR certifications from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, HONOR 90 guarantees users an exceptional multimedia experience, both on the go and in the comfort of your home.

HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts innovative features in terms of design, display, photography and performance, going beyond industry benchmarks to offer the best flagship smartphone on the market today.

Inspired by the beauty of symmetry, HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts a design and workmanship with attention to the smallest details, with harmonious frames on both sides and a triple camera Star Wheel in the center of the back of the device. To provide an exceptional photography experience, HONOR this smartphone features the new algorithm Millisecond Falcon Capture, which allows users to capture complex scenes with remarkable ease and clarity. The camera also boasts an innovative AI Motion Sensing Capture feature, which allows users to capture their best moments, whenever they want. HONOR Magic5 Pro is equipped with the function IMAX Enhanced Movie Master to make videos with a cinematic style, taking portrait videography to a whole new level.

HONOR Pad X9 from 22/11 to 30/11 it will be available at the price of €169.90 instead of €249.90.

With a sophisticated and attractive design, HONOR Pad X9 guarantees all users high-level performance, possible thanks to the latest updated version of MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. This cutting-edge operating system offers a series of updated and customized functions to offer customers a smarter experience than in the past. Making full use of the memory, the powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 4G 6nm ensures smooth graphics and fast response, allowing users to easily handle even the most intense and demanding tasks. The device is equipped with a 7250 mAh for long-lasting connectivity, supporting up to 13 hours of video streaming and 12 hours of music, making it ideal for anyone who needs better battery life to enjoy the best entertainment experience. Equipped with a display HONOR FullView and 11.5 incheswhich supports a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels, reproduces 1.07 billion colors and 100% of the RGB color space, HONOR Pad X9 has an exceptional screen-to-body ratio of 86%.

