many offers until November 12th (waiting for Black Friday) • Techzilla

OPPO offers its users exclusive offers on OPPO Store from 1 to 12 November, in view of Black Friday. Those who don’t want to wait can immediately take advantage of these promotions to find the ideal technological device, furthermore, there will also be flash offers on November 11th and 12th for Singles Day.

Among the offers available from 1 to 12 November, there are the new Portrait Expert, OPPO Reno10 Pro and OPPO Reno10 bundled. In particular, OPPO Reno10 Pro can be purchased together with OPPO Enco Air3 Pro, a cover and a car support for €499.99, while OPPO Reno10 can be had with OPPO Enco Air3, a cover and a car holder for only €399.99. These bundles offer not only the latest generation smartphones, but also accessories designed to improve daily life; Whether you’re a photography or music enthusiast, these bundles are the perfect choice to meet your different technology and style needs.

For those who want to keep up with the times and enjoy the best technology without giving up quality design, OPPO Find N2 Flip is available bundled with OPPO Enco

For just €1199.99 you can have the perfect devices and accessories to face the day in style.

In addition to the unmissable offers scheduled for the entire period from 1 to 12 November, on 11 and 12 November there will also be flash offers dedicated to Singles Day.

OPPO Reno8 Pro and OPPO Reno8, the predecessors of the new Reno10 Series, will be discounted for 48 hours at €499.99 and €279.99 respectively. In addition to being perfect for taking portraits, the Reno8 series stands out for allowing photography lovers to capture the best moments even in low-light environments.

Also OPPO Pad Air, in its versions 4+64GB e 4+128GB, It can be purchased for €159.99 and €179.99 respectively. This tablet, comfortable and light, guarantees excellent audio and video performance, and is the ideal ally for those who don’t want to give up watching their favorite TV series or films even when travelling.

For photography enthusiasts, music lovers or simply looking for the best device for daily activities, these unmissable offers are the ideal opportunity to find the device best suited to your needs.

