many promotions until 9 June 2023

As per protocol over the weekend, Trony launches the new promotion today which brings with it the “30 cum laude discounts” until next June 9, 2023, with a wide range of products on offer.

Among the televisions, we point out the Samsung UE43BU8070 43 inch at 360 Euros, down 28% compared to the 499 Euros listed. In promotion, however, we also find the 65-inch Neo QLED QE65QN90B, at 1299 Euros, for a saving of 28% compared to the 1799 Euros in the price list. The 55-inch Sony XR55A83KAEP instead goes to 1349 Euros, down 25% from the previous 1799 Euros.

In the telephony sector instead theOppo A96 goes to 225 Euros, with a saving of 25% from the 299 Euros price list. On offer, however, we also find the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G at 245 Euros, in this case the saving is 30% from the previous 349 Euros. Also discounted Samsung Galaxy Buds 2at 99.90 Euros, 33% less than the previous 149 Euros.

The complete list of products on offer can be consulted directly through this address. For all the information on the conditions of sale, payment in installments and shipping, please refer to the pages of the individual products.

