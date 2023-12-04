many video cards on promotion • Techzilla

NVIDIA is already ready for Christmas and for the occasion has already put several products from its ecosystem on sale this Christmas. Dedicate yourself to those who want to become a gamer or game veteransor to those who want to improve their creative performance, NVIDIA Christmas discounts will be ideal for giving an original and very welcome gift.

From today graphics cards, laptops, desktop systems and much more can be purchased at advantageous prices. Here are the NVIDIA offers:

DESKTOP

AK Rig – Pc Gaming – Starter – Intel i3 13100: available on Ak Informatica.it – at the price of €1,249

AK Kit Dragon Mid – PC AK Rig Forged i3-13100: available on Ak Informatica.it – at the price of €1,499

AK Rig – Pc Gaming – Ember – Intel i5 13400: available on Ak Informatica.it – at the price of €1,849

AK Rig – Pc Gaming – HellFire – Intel i7 14700K: available on Ak Informatica.it – at the price of €2,599

MGAMER DESKTOP VANGUARD: available on Mediaworld.it – at the price of €1,699

Corsair Gaming Rig DOMINION, i7-14700K: available on Drako.it – at the price of €3,399

LAPTOP

ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58-52K9: available on Mediaworld.it – at the price of €1,099

Acer Nitro 15 ANV15-51-74ET: available on Unieuro.it – at the price of €1,049

HP VICTUS 15-FB0027NL: available on Mediaworld.it – at the price of €699

MSI Cyborg 9S7-15K111-602: available on Unieuro.it – at the price of €999

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507NV-LP023W 7735HS: available on Unieuro.it – at the price of €999

GRAPHICS CARDS

ASUS DUAL NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition Graphics, 8 GB: available on Amazon.it – at the price of €424.88

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X 16G: available on Amazon.it – at the price of €529

MSI GeForce RTXTM 4060 Ti VENTUS 3X 8G OC: available on Amazon.it – at the price of €446.60

MSI GeForce RTX 3050 VENTUS 2X XS 8G: available on Amazon.it – at the price of €253.27

Zotac RTX 4060 Twin Edge 8GB GDDR6: available on Next.it – at the price of €349

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Co-founder and administrator of Techzilla. He loves new technologies and mainly deals with the administration, marketing sector and the graphic aspect of the site.

More by Simone Sagramati

Share this: Facebook

X

