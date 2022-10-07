Marantz has announced a total of 6 new “Cinema Series” home theater amplifiers! All 6 new models support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Auro 3D and IMAX Enhanced! The focus is on the 15.4-channel pre-decoding AV10 and the 16-channel rear-end AMP10! Both AV10 and AMP10 are flagship models of the “Cinema Series”. They use Marantz’s patented HDAM amplification module technology to effectively reduce operating noise and make the sound more musical! AV10 preamp supports up to 9.1.6 channel processing, built-in Audyssey MultEQ XT32, can add Dirac Live spatial sound field revision function through soft upgrade! As for the AMP 10, it is a 16-channel Class-D amplifier, with both XLR balanced and RCA unbalanced inputs! The two new models are priced at $7,000, which translates to HK$55,000! The four models in the same series: Cinema 40, Cinema 50, Cinema 60, Cinema 70 are priced at $1,200 to $3,500, which translates to about $9,400 to $28,000 in Hong Kong dollars. As for the official launch date in Hong Kong, the official announcement will be made!

