Home Technology Marantz Announces New “Cinema Series” AV Amplifier Series
Technology

Marantz Announces New “Cinema Series” AV Amplifier Series

by admin
Marantz Announces New “Cinema Series” AV Amplifier Series

Marantz has announced a total of 6 new “Cinema Series” home theater amplifiers! All 6 new models support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Auro 3D and IMAX Enhanced! The focus is on the 15.4-channel pre-decoding AV10 and the 16-channel rear-end AMP10! Both AV10 and AMP10 are flagship models of the “Cinema Series”. They use Marantz’s patented HDAM amplification module technology to effectively reduce operating noise and make the sound more musical! AV10 preamp supports up to 9.1.6 channel processing, built-in Audyssey MultEQ XT32, can add Dirac Live spatial sound field revision function through soft upgrade! As for the AMP 10, it is a 16-channel Class-D amplifier, with both XLR balanced and RCA unbalanced inputs! The two new models are priced at $7,000, which translates to HK$55,000! The four models in the same series: Cinema 40, Cinema 50, Cinema 60, Cinema 70 are priced at $1,200 to $3,500, which translates to about $9,400 to $28,000 in Hong Kong dollars. As for the official launch date in Hong Kong, the official announcement will be made!

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch the above article with friends?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is coming to PS4 on August 31

You may also like

Is there a “space-time tunnel” to the moon...

Innovative companies for women, the Luna Rossa entrepreneur...

Samsung’s new 98-inch Neo QLED TV is nearly...

Quiet first, new ARGB cold head CORSAIR iCUE...

“Overwatch 2” server problem, today the official said...

We’re cleaning up the crime of today’s GR...

Twitter has made the ‘edit tweet’ feature available,...

New Android malware ‘RatMilad’ disguised as VPN and...

Twitter has made the ‘edit tweet’ feature available,...

Seagate’s special edition Spider-Man FireCuda external hard drive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy