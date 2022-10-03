Home Technology Marauders Reveal Its Secrets, Early Access Starts Today – Marauders – Gamereactor
Technology

by admin
Early Access for the shooter Marauders, the space adventure game developed by indie studio Small Impact Games and released under the Team 17 umbrella, kicks off today on Steam.

In Maraduders, we’ll be wearing some star pirate skins (or rather space suits) and we’ll be engaging in intense skirmishes in a loot-based tactical multiplayer shooter. With scenarios based on massive spaceships and travel in our own starfighter, we’ll have to upgrade our equipment bit by bit in order to survive in this ominous sci-fi universe.

Our colleague Rebecca was able to take control of the spoiler ship during her visit to Cologne Games 2022 in Cologne, in fact she recorded some video impressions which you can see below.

Beyond that, Rebeca points out that the gameplay is related to Escape from Tarkov is very similar, actually small game influencers are working on it. Competing against three other players for a total of 6 teams (24 players in total), the game looks like this:

“The game has two distinct stages, the first is to navigate the stars by piloting a spaceship and fight other teams in space battles, and the second is to board the spaceship and pilot the character to raid and loot its interior. We can’t pilot this big ship, but we can fight for the resources in it. Of course, we can raid other teams’ ships, and if you manage to take out the entire team, we can take the ship and all the upgrades and resources. It’s a Risky action, but the risk is (sometimes) worth it.

As you can see, this is also reminiscent of our favorite Sea of ​​Thievesgame session. You can access Raider Early Access here.

