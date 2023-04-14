Boomers meet VR

In Tübingen, my wife and I visit the museum in the Hölderlinturm, a pretty old house on the Neckar where Friedrich Hölderlin lived and wrote poetry for the last decades of his life (well, almost anyway – it burned down in the meantime and was rebuilt in a similar way) . It contains many poems and documents, some as paper facsimiles, some interactively on touch screens. The only really three-dimensional exhibit seems to be a table on which Hölderlin is said to have written and beat the rhythm of the poem with his left hand.

But look, when we enter the top tower room, we still find something three-dimensional: with the help of VR glasses you can experience this room as it may have looked in Hölderlin’s time. Use is only permitted under the guidance and supervision of a museum employee who will explain how to use it. You wear the glasses that show you the picture, thick, heavy headphones, and in your right hand a stick with a few operating buttons, with which you can control a virtual hand semi-intuitively after a little trial and error. As is the case in virtual reality, one is blind and almost deaf to the real world; the museum employee therefore has the role of protective supervisor in addition to the technical introduction.

We take turns exploring the virtual room. Birds are chirping, the sea of ​​houses in front of the windows has disappeared and given way to an open landscape. You can open the windows and lean out, and there are some furniture and objects to get your hands on. All in all, a fairly tame and tranquil way of discovering the joys of virtual reality for the first time. As I open a window and lean out, I hear, muffled by the headphones, sudden hurried footsteps, my wife apologizing for me, and the museum staffer, who assures me it doesn’t matter – apparently I’ve got him looking for me cornered by the window handle and about to grope him.

He reacted much more ungraciously later when my wife tried the different keys on the “hand” and unexpectedly triggered a restart of the computer. But we really feel innocent here – with a device that is available to the public and made for trying out, you should actually configure the control buttons in a non-expert way. We find.

