Marco Ghirardello appointed new President and CEO of FANUC Europe

A new international position for the manager, in the company since 1994, who has already led the Italian branch of the group

Posted 24 Jul 2023

FANUC Europe Corporation, active in the industrial automation sector, has announced the appointment of Marco Ghirardello as its new President and CEO. Ghirardello succeeds Shinichi Tanzawa, who has successfully led the company since 2016 and is now preparing to return to FANUC headquarters for a new role.

A long history at FANUC

Ghirardello joined FANUC in 1994, holding roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in the position of Senior Vice President of FANUC Europe. In this role, Ghirardello led the Factory Automation business unit, which includes FANUC’s CNC activities. Previously, he served as managing director of FANUC Turkey and later FANUC Italy, contributing to the company’s expansion into these key European markets.

In the last financial year ending March 2023, FANUC Europe had a turnover of over 1 billion euros and the number of employees rose to over 2,000.
In accepting the new assignment, Ghirardello expressed his commitment to continue the work already in place with partners, to promote the company’s growth path based on the two pillars of innovation and sustainability, without failing in the commitment to guarantee the market high quality products, a global assistance network and solid organizational capabilities of the company on all European markets.

