Maria Grazia Roncarolo: this is how we will cure autoimmune diseases

“I have always lived with a sense of urgency, with the desire to make a difference and change the status quo.” He is making medical history. Ha developed technology that treats autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. And now his latest challenge is a startup to bring his discoveries to market. Write down this name, if you don’t already know it: Maria Grazia Roncarolo. It’s one of world‘s leading experts in cell and gene therapy. And his is an extraordinary story of comings and goings. He is one of the few Italian brain drains, who returned and then fled again. Doctor, scientist, entrepreneur. First woman to become scientific director of San Raffaele. She then returned to Stanford where she created the translational medicine center to bring the discoveries of the Stanford Stem Cell Institute into the clinic. Today she is a professor of pediatrics and medicine.

Two years ago he took, first a sabbatical and then a year’s leave from the university, to found, in the county of San Diego, Tr1X (read Trix), a biotech based on his scientific discoveries. He created an engineered cure for autoimmune diseases. Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, lupus, type 1 diabetes, allergies, transplant rejection. “Today we give patients with autoimmune diseases immunosuppressive drugs that are not always effective. They are toxic and almost always must be administered for life. We suppress the cells that cause the disease, but also those that protect against viruses and bacteria. With our therapy , Instead, we just suppress the disease-causing cells and reset the immune system. We only do it once in a lifetime. One shot life”.

Born in 1958, Turin, degree in medicine and specialization in paediatrics. “I am the daughter of entrepreneurs, no one in my family had ever studied medicine.” Specialization school in clinical immunology between Milan and Lyon, where she arrived with a scholarship from The print. “He was my first financier.” From Lyon she is called to the Bay Area from the stem cell luminary. Here he remained for seven years. From the Bay Area he returns to Italy at San Raffaele in Milan. He directs the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy, a structure of great excellence. Then he becomes scientific director of the San Raffaele Scientific Institute. “It was an incredible adventure. The scientific directors of the IRCCS report directly to the Minister of Health. When I went to the first meeting, the person at the entrance asked me: which scientific director are you replacing? I replied: I replace Maria Grazia Roncarolo “.

Then the hospital changes ownership, you he returns to the US to work at Stanford and 2021 he founded his own company. “For me, this company is the closing of the circle. When I was a student, many genetic diseases of the immune system were incurable. I saw many children with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). We called them bubble children, they had no immune defenses. They all died. We couldn’t not even to do the blood stem cell transplant because we didn’t know how to do it. I went to Lyon precisely because there was a very innovative program: fetal stem cells were used, the ones that usually ended up in the dustbin, but instead they were isolated and used. However, cell transplantation did not always work.There was the big problem of rejection.

I arrived at the Transplant Center of the Edouard Herriot Hospital with a Portuguese child. His name was Sergio. We gave this child a transplant, which was accepted without any sign of rejection. All the newspapers talked about him. I started studying his cells wondering why. And I discovered that he had cells that suppressed this rejection reaction. There was some sort of active tolerance mechanism. I called these regulatory cells type 1, Tr1.”

Meanwhile, life takes its course, Professor Roncarolo follows a thousand other gene therapy projects, but keeps part of her gaze fixed on these regulatory cells. “At a certain point, I started doing clinical studies and I realized that it was very difficult to isolate and grow these Tr1 cells from the patient. They have mechanisms that only work in the body, not in the laboratory. Today we take normal cells from a healthy subject, we engineer them with genetic engineering and make them become Tr1X. We are submitting our request to the Food and Drug Administration to start the first clinical study of Tr1X. In these 10 years the center that I built from scratch at Stanford has more than 15 new studies with cell and gene therapy. A huge effort of which I am very proud. But now my attention is on Tr1X and we are ready: in the first months of 2024 we will treat the first patient.” Among Maria Grazia Roncarolo’s investors is Neva Sgr, a venture capital company 100% controlled by Intesa Sanpaolo. “I left the academic world to dedicate myself full time to this adventure because at a certain point I said to myself: “if I don’t transfer this knowledge to others, I will commit a crime”.

Family of entrepreneurs, or rather of female entrepreneurs. “I lost my father at 18. We had a family business and my mother decided not to sell. I remember that day: “now I’ll do it”. My two sisters are entrepreneurs. I breathed that air but I have always “There is a strong sense in me of wanting to make things happen, of not accepting the status quo and also a sense of urgency. Yesterday my son went to the funeral of a child. Now today it is not acceptable for a child to die. And every Whenever this happens it is a great defeat for medicine.”

Husband scientist with a great career in multinationals. “She left me free to follow my dreams.” Two grown children, born at Stanford. “When you hear them talk about two alpha parents, you burst out laughing.” So many difficult choices. When I returned to Italy the children were small, my husband worked between Vienna and Basel and every weekend he came to Milan.”

Years later, her children and husband returned to America. She remains in Italy. And every month she will be the one who takes a flight to visit them in San Diego. “Today I am very proud of this family that we have built together. My story shows that you can have a successful career, a high-level professional life and maintain a united and supportive family, with a lot of love. However, there is a but … This perhaps caused me some envy. I’ve had some great female enemies in my life, that made me suffer. It’s as if I were “armed” to have a male enemy, less so to face a woman. Maybe because I grew up in an all-female family who taught me how important solidarity between women is in life.

If I look at Italy I have two messages to give. One to the young women: “Fly high, don’t set limits for yourself. Don’t put up barriers. Have dreams and pursue them. Don’t be afraid to express your ambitions. An ambitious woman is a beautiful thing.”

And one to the Italy of science: Italians are extraordinary scientists. Wherever they go in the world, they achieve success. Because they are good, creative and work like donkeys. The country system must enhance this brain power. And now it also has the opportunity to do so with European funding, with the PNRR. We can make research one of Italy’s strong points. Fashion, food, design, but also life science. We are an excellence. Our talents have nothing to envy of that magical place called Silicon Valley.”

Will she come back? “Who knows… Let’s talk in a year.”

