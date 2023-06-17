“Marie’s Alchemy Workshop Remake” announces exchange events, remake mini-games and other additional and refurbished elements introduction

Produced by KOEI TECMO Games and scheduled to be launched on July 13, the remake of the first generation of the “Alchemy Workshop” series “Mary’s Alchemy Workshop” “Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake ~Sarbrook’s Alchemist~” (PS5 / PS4 / Nintendo Switch / Steam), today (6/15) announced the third wave of content introduction, revealing additional communication events, camera modes, and refurbished mini-games in the remastered version.

WORLD

As an alchemist, aim to pass the academy graduation exam after 5 years!

~ The protagonist is a student with poor grades. A leisurely life RPG that strives hard for alchemy, for adventure, and for completing commissions~

Protagonist: Malona (Mary)

Perform Alchemy in the Workshop





Sometimes there will be failures, so let’s combine many items and improve the alchemy technique.

Sometimes you will also receive requests from townspeople to blend designated items.

adventure outside of town





In order to find the necessary materials for blending items, I will go to the gathering place, and sometimes I will fight monsters. It’s very dangerous out there.

GAME SYSTEM①

Added a communication event with the debut character

～Includes a brand new storyline that has not been described in the original work～

The new events added in this work allow you to discover the characters’ preferences and troubles, new sides or charms that were not described in the original version.

GAME SYSTEM②

Various interesting elements to enrich life in the Alchemy Workshop

~ Enjoy the world of “Atelier Marie” with camera mode, mini-games, and more! ~

camera mode

In addition to specifying actions and expressions, photos can also be decorated with stickers and the like.

And can adjust the filter, photo frame, or change the angle of the camera in the “memory hall”.

Games

6 kinds of mini-games remade for current models. You can get props and other rewards when you pass the level.

You can also play mini games at any time from “Extra”.

▼Included mini games

① Puni Puni Hammer Battle ② Find it!golden salmon game

③ Catch it! Mouse Game ④ Let’s go!apple game

⑤ Frightened! Treasure Hunt ⑥ Collect it!The Sandman Game of the Stones of Time

PRODUCTS

Free DLC

Decoration “25 glasses”, BGM bag of “Alchemy Workshop” series

Price: free

① Accessory “25 Glasses”

All characters can get Atelier 25th Anniversary themed glasses!

② “Atelier” series BGM packages of previous dynasties

Added the previous BGM of the “Atelier” series that can change the BGM in the game.

※ To use the decoration “25 Glasses”, this character needs to be a partner.

※ The BGM can be changed by selecting “Change BGM” in the “Diary” at the table in the Alchemy Workshop.

Free with every purchase of the game!

Special edition

Suggested selling price: NT$2530

① Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake Art Album

The luxurious picture book with the illustrations of this work is published, and you can fully enjoy the exquisite and delicate charm of the characters. B5 size, 36 pages.

② Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake Collectible Cards (4 in total)

Hand-sized exquisite transparent cards of the 4 characters Mary, Shia, Endek, and Miao Yu.

③ Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake Selection CD ～1997&2023～

You can enjoy this work and the CD of the original game BGM released in 1997, including a total of 34 BGMs.

＋ “Atelier Mary Remake” physical version of the game software

※ The content and corresponding name of the special version may be changed without warning.

Collector’s Edition

Suggested selling price: NT$4850

① Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake B2 Scroll

The B2 hanging scroll with newly drawn illustrations depicts the cool scenery of Mary and Shia playing in Lake Herbert.

② Marie’s Alchemy Workshop Remake Special Information Book

Books containing strategy information such as characters, items, and event data.

Don’t miss the exam preparation written by Mary. A5 size, 48 pages.

③ Mary’s Alchemy Workshop Remake acrylic character scene set

An acrylic scene set that reproduces Mary’s Atelier.Can be used as-is or

Put in your favorite decorations and transform it into your own original Alchemy Workshop.

④ Atelier Marie Remake Transparent Bookmarks (20 in total)

A bookmark set featuring the main characters from this game.

＋ “Atelier Mary Remake” bundled contents of the special edition (including the physical version of the game software)

※ The content and corresponding name of the special version may be changed without warning.

Digital Deluxe Edition (Download only available)

Suggested selling price: NT$2120

Atelier Marie Plus can be selected from the title screen of the main game.

You can experience the atmosphere of the original game through the modern picture quality and the same language as the game itself.

Please enjoy something different from this work.

② TASTE EXTRA BGM 包

Added a BGM pack for GUST works that can change the BGM in the game.

More than 400 BGM selected from GUST works such as “Sophie’s Alchemy Workshop 2” and “Ryza’s Alchemy Workshop 2” will be added.

③ Clothing set “Alternative Dressing” (33 types in total)

11 other color combinations for team members.

There are 3 sets for each character, and a total of 33 sets of costumes will be added.

＋ “Atelier Mary Remake” download version game software

※ The digital deluxe version is only sold in the download version.

※ Atelier Marie Plus can be launched from the title screen of Atelier Marie Remake.

※ To use the costume combination “Alternative Outfit”, this character needs to be added as a partner.

※ The “Atelier Marie Remake” game body and the digital deluxe version upgrade package that does not include the game body are sold separately. Please pay attention to avoid repeated purchases when purchasing.

Game Information

Game name: Atelier Marie Remake ~Sarbrook’s Alchemist~

Game Original Name: Marie’s Atelier Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~

Game Type: New Feeling RPG

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam ※ Steam only sells the download version

Release date: July 13, 2023 (Thu)

Suggested selling price: general version (both physical version and download version) NT$1590 Special Edition NT$2530 Collector’s Edition NT$4850 Digital Deluxe Edition (download version only) NT$2120

Supported languages: Traditional Chinese

Number of players: 1 person

Game Rating: Supplementary Level 12

Developer: KOEI TECMO Games

Publisher: Taiwan Koei Tecmo

Official website: https://www.gamecity.com.tw/atelier/marie-re/

© KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.