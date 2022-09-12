Home Technology “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” live play video announced that laser superman will join the adventure in DLC #UBISOFT (182342)
"Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star" live play video announced that laser superman will join the adventure in DLC #UBISOFT

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” live play video announced that laser superman will join the adventure in DLC #UBISOFT (182342)

The legendary Laser Man will also be reunited with Rabbit Rabbit as a new playable character in the upcoming game expansion, and will join the lineup of Rabbit Rabbit Princess Brigitte and Rabbit Mario.

In response to the recently announced “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope”, Ubisoft announced the content of the actual game video at the Ubisoft Forward conference, and also announced that Laser Superman will join the exciting adventure of the third game expansion content .

In the actual game video broadcast at the meeting, Mario and his friends must save “Flower Land” from the evil forces of the cosmic villain Curse. In addition, Mario and his friends must fight off their enemies and face Fluffy, enraged and infected by the dark influence of the Cursed Sha.

The clip showcases a vibrant new world with a variety of moves, combos, and moves available to different players, as well as a demonstration of the crazy possibilities that Xing Ke can bring in combat, and this boss fight has a good chance Be another classic moment in Mario + Rabbit Hope.

Ubisoft also revealed to viewers that the legendary Laser Man will be reunited with Rabbit Rabbit as a new playable character in the upcoming game expansion, and will join the lineup of Rabbit Princess Brigitte and Rabbit Mario.

The expansion will be available for purchase separately or through the purchase of the Season Pass, and will also be included in the Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbit Hope.

