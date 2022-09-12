Home Technology “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” real machine game exposure laser superman joins the adventure | big community platform | digital
Technology

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” real machine game exposure laser superman joins the adventure | big community platform | digital

by admin
“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” real machine game exposure laser superman joins the adventure | big community platform | digital

In response to the recently announced “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope”, Ubisoft announced the content of the actual game video at the Ubisoft Forward conference, and also announced that Laser Superman will join the exciting adventure of the third game expansion content .

In the actual game video broadcast at the meeting, Mario and his friends must save “Flower Land” from the evil forces of the cosmic villain Curse. In addition, Mario and his friends must fight off their enemies and face Fluffy, enraged and infected by the dark influence of the Cursed Sha.

The clip showcases a vibrant new world with a variety of moves, combos, and moves available to different players, as well as a demonstration of the crazy possibilities that Xing Ke can bring in combat, and this boss fight has a good chance Be another classic moment in Mario + Rabbit Hope.

Ubisoft also revealed to the audience that the legendary laser superman will be reunited with Crazy Rabbit as a new playable character in the next expansion of the game, and will join Crazy RabbitBrigitteThe lineup of Princess and Rabbit Mario.

The expansion will be available for purchase separately or through the purchase of the Season Pass, and will also be included in the Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbit Hope.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

Ubisoft partners with Netflix for 3 platform-exclusive games in 2023

Ubisoft has announced that it will once again collaborate with Netflix in depth, which will include three exclusive mobile games for Netflix from 2023.

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” real game film exposes laser superman to join the adventure

In response to the recently announced “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope”, Ubisoft announced the content of the actual game video at the Ubisoft Forward conference, and also announced that Laser Superman will join the exciting adventure of the third game expansion content .

Get embarrassed! “Just Dance 2023” will launch new online multiplayer dance at the end of this year

In an earlier Ubisoft Forward presentation, Ubisoft announced that “Just Dance 2023” will launch by the end of this year.

“Assassin’s Creed” live-action series and Netflix streaming platform will also have a game of the same name

In addition to officially announcing the launch of Assassin’s Creed: Illusion, Ubisoft also announced at the Ubisoft Forward conference that Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age will continue to bring players updates and excitement for the second year after launch. The content, which includes the “Final Chapter” free quest coming in the next few months, will see Eivor reunite with some key figures, including some influential historical figures, and starting today, Assassin’s Creed: Dimension Jingjiyuan will also offer special rewards.

Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” will launch parkour stealth assassination gameplay in 2023

At the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Ubisoft announced that “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” will be launched in the global market in 2023, and also announced that in the “Assassin’s Creed” series of works, the codenames “RED” and “HEXE” will be launched successively. High-definition flagship game, and closely related to the “Assassin’s Creed” series code-named “INFINITY”.

Marvel’s “Marvel World of Heroes” AR game will be a superhero and debut as soon as 2023

Niantic has announced that it is partnering with Marvel to launch an augmented reality mobile game in 2023, which will be called Marvel World of Heroes.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy