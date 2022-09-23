Rabbit Mario’s fists can be very hard.Figure / screenshot from the real machine

Nintendo and Ubisoft’s two major game manufacturers IP cooperation is dispatched again!Produced by Ubisoft Milan & Paristurn basednew strategic adventureMario + Crazy Rabbit Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be launched on October 20, the game corner is invited to participate in the firstdemoteam up with Mario, Princess Brigitte Rabbit and their friends on an interstellar journey to defeat the Curse and save the galaxy.

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” is the second work in the series, formerly as “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Kingdom Battle” which was first released in 2017. This time, entering the second round of the cooperation work of Dongxi Dachang, players will also team up with the characters of “Super Mario” and “Crazy Rabbit”, embark on an epic journey, travel through mysterious, weird and surprising various planets, and get to know the fascinating The inhabitants of the planet, lead everyone to restore the order of the universe and save all “Stars” (Spark).

The bad guy to face in this is the evil force of Cursa who intends to devour the mysterious “Xingke”. At the beginning of the game, you will meet the big devil, explain the origin of the villain, and the purpose of the player’s adventure.

role cast

Players can choose from “Mario”, “Luigi”, “Princess Brigitte”, “Princess Brigitte Rabbit”, “Rabbid Rabbit Rogeta”, “Mad Rabbit Mario”, “Rigie”, etc. 9 Play through the levels in basic groups of 3 or 4 of your own characters. Each character has exclusive weapons and attack modes, such as Mario is a double gunman, Luigi is a bow and arrow sniper, Princess Brigitte the Crazy Rabbit can output long-range shells, and Mario the Crazy Rabbit is a high-damage melee boxer.

In addition, there are also their own corresponding special skills. Mario and Ruiqi’s special skills can detect moving enemies within the range. As long as the enemy moves into the induction circle during the attacking round, they will be attacked. Princess Brigitte and Princess Brigitte Rabbit can “protect” and “heal” allies respectively.

Although there are various combinations of character skills and weapons, you can go to extremes to achieve output, but this time the corner of the game participates in the trial play and takes a conservative route, exploring 2 planets and sending a group of long-hand monsters to attack. The treatment moves are safe.

Luigi’s hands are long, but he’s not very good at shooting like his brother.Figure / screenshot from the real machine

Gameplay

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” is mainly turn-based, players can move freely within their own turn, deploy the character’s position, choose to attack, or stay put.

You can sprint at the bomb, then pick it up and throw it.Figure / screenshot from the real machine

Although it is free to move, the character still has a limited movement area. Additionally, each character has only “2” action points per turn. Action points are swipes that give a character a shot, a move, a mushroom, or a co-op skill. Therefore, players have to consider both the movement area and the number of action points to maximize the tactical effect.

At this time, the various bunkers, height differences, and water pipes that can be shuttled on the map are good friends for strategists to use their creativity. With shovel collision, cooperative jumping, bunker dodging and other character actions, you can play a lot of tactical tricks. Among them, occupying the advantage of high ground will be a big advantage. Basically, shooting from a high place can sometimes effectively avoid cover, so that the hit probability will not be 0%. That’s right, if there are obstacles such as a small fence or half a stone in front of the target, there is a chance that the shot will miss, so let the enemy know “I have the high ground” as much as possible.

Shovel down! Force ~ a yellow card (X).Figure / screenshot from the real machine

Cooperative jumps can fly high.Figure / screenshot from the real machine

In addition to the round battles where you come and go, walking and jumping in the map scene, sneaking,puzzleIt is also a feature of this work. In particular, solving puzzles plays one of the key roles in promoting the plot. The related levels include moving organs, exploring labyrinths, and finding exits in the palace, etc. However, the difficulty is not high, and it is regarded as a side dish outside the battle. On the battlefield with real guns.

Play peekaboo with the enemy.Figure / screenshot from the real machine

Skill Trees and Stars

In the world of fighting against the evil forces of Cursa, it is necessary not only to make good use of the aforementioned tactical movements and terrain observation, but also to select skills and partner stars.

First of all, the skill tree must be familiar to many people. As long as you obtain the “Skill Jihan”, you can strengthen the hero in the skill tree column in the hero tab. ” and other categories, consume a certain amount of skills to connect various enhanced characteristics.

In Luigi’s case, the health category can increase the upper limit of life, restore blood after the battle, and in terms of movement, it can expand the movement range and the number of team jumps. If you are too lazy to allocate points yourself, you can directly hand it over to the system for automatic allocation.

After strengthening the hero’s own body, it is better to have more friends when going out, and Xing is a good comrade-in-arms that the hero can rely on. Each star can be said to be a unique existence, each corresponding to fire, water, ice, electricity and other attributes, and the skills that can be actively triggered are also different. For example, two of the water stars can be used in “Bullet Hit” “, “Dash hit”, additional damage is added, and a bouncing effect is generated to make the enemy bounce.

Of course, attributes are not just a combination of different skills and special effects, but are designed for attributes. Before the official start of the battle, players can browse the enemy’s position, characteristics and repellents. After all the information is mastered, and then equip the stars that are beneficial to the battle situation, they can attack the enemy’s attribute weaknesses in a timely manner, so it can be regarded as a precise arrangement of character actions. other than the key to victory.

summary

Don’t look at “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” with the skin of the ancient cone, the round system has a small difficulty and variety of strategies that the cute skin can’t cover. Although the numerical value and equipment are complete, some winning combinations can be foreseen, but the way of calculating the victory equation will basically vary from person to person. You can win or lose under coaching, so you shouldn’t have to worry too much about being tied by meta.

Besides, the demon king in the game will have multiple stages. For example, the big boss Moon Night Rabbit in this trial will need to be repaired 3 times before admitting defeat. Each stage will increase the difficulty and match with more powerful minions. It will be killed by some smart AI minions, so the challenge is enough.

The Moony Night Rabbit is a bit of a woman (?), but unfortunately it is the Boss.Figure / screenshot from the real machine

Some enemies are very painful to hit, be careful! Image/Ubisoft

If you really think it’s too easy, you can adjust the difficulty of simple, normal, and difficult before officially entering the battle, so that the battle situation can meet your own needs.

In short, the author thinks that “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” is a good game. Of course, the turn-based system is a bit radio-intensive, so you can still think a little bit before you start. This work is expected to be launched on Nintendo Switch on October 20, and interested readers can pay attention to the listing time.