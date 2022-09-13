Home Technology Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition 3rd wave of DLC previewed this winter | 4Gamers
Nintendo announced the first new track of the third wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at its own online press conference Nintendo Direct yesterday (13), and announced that the third wave of DLC will be launched this winter.

The new tracks unveiled this time are “Happy Hill” from “Mario Racing Tour” and “Princess Brigitte Garden” from “Mario Racing DS”. There will also be eight new tracks in the third wave, and the other six will be announced later.

The “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” track pass is priced at 2,500 yen, and the Hong Kong server is priced at HK$169. In addition to direct purchase of paid new content, you can also add “Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack” at no additional cost can play

a total of 48 new maps will be launched in 6 waves by the end of 2023.

