“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” fifth wave DLC preview, new characters will be added this summer | 4Gamers

Nintendo released the first content of the fifth wave of DLC for “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” in its own online presentation Nintendo Direct yesterday (21).

In the part of the track, only the new track “Soap Bubble Road” has been announced so far. But in the part of the characters, three were announced, including “Swallowing Flower Boss” from “Mario Kart: Double Dash!!”, “Flower Momo” from “Mario Kart 7”, and “Mario Kart “Kamek” from The Tour.

The “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” track pass is priced at 2,500 yen, and the Hong Kong server is priced at HK$169. In addition to directly purchasing paid new content, you can also add “Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack” at no additional cost can play

a total of 48 new maps will be released in 6 waves before the end of 2023.

