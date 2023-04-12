Everyone has a different goal when they start playing a certain game, some are content to pass it, some want to achieve 100%, but there are crowds of people who want to find all hidden secrets and reach new levels or break speedrun records . Older games are full of these magical details, and back in the US, there’s even a phone support line to call if you get stuck or want hot tips on how to beat a level. Super Mario has a lot of these golden opportunities to cut a game that would take hours to finish to just four minutes, thanks to these little tricks for skipping levels.

Thanks to these tricks, speedrunner Forest64 discovered that you could run through a specific wall in a very tight space in Mario Kart 64, a trick that took over 200 hours to complete, and players have been around since then In trying to do so, even break your speed record for completing the track. Several Mario Kart 64 fans have already done this trick, and YouTuber Abyssoft made a video to show how to do it in the best possible way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY2wnuGUVec/

Currently, Beck Abney holds the record for the fastest time with 1’49″38, but we’ll see if anyone manages to cut more time.

What tricks do you know in Mario Kart 64?