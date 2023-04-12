Home Technology Mario Kart fans unveil groundbreaking trick after 27 years – Mario Kart 64
Technology

Mario Kart fans unveil groundbreaking trick after 27 years – Mario Kart 64

by admin
Mario Kart fans unveil groundbreaking trick after 27 years – Mario Kart 64

Everyone has a different goal when they start playing a certain game, some are content to pass it, some want to achieve 100%, but there are crowds of people who want to find all hidden secrets and reach new levels or break speedrun records . Older games are full of these magical details, and back in the US, there’s even a phone support line to call if you get stuck or want hot tips on how to beat a level. Super Mario has a lot of these golden opportunities to cut a game that would take hours to finish to just four minutes, thanks to these little tricks for skipping levels.

Thanks to these tricks, speedrunner Forest64 discovered that you could run through a specific wall in a very tight space in Mario Kart 64, a trick that took over 200 hours to complete, and players have been around since then In trying to do so, even break your speed record for completing the track. Several Mario Kart 64 fans have already done this trick, and YouTuber Abyssoft made a video to show how to do it in the best possible way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY2wnuGUVec/

Currently, Beck Abney holds the record for the fastest time with 1’49″38, but we’ll see if anyone manages to cut more time.

What tricks do you know in Mario Kart 64?

See also  Massive ransomware attack on Italy... Actually no

You may also like

Certificates can now be downloaded via the Digitales...

🎮The fourth season of “Overwatch 2” begins! Behind...

Basics: pixels, images and resolution

Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: All information about...

Xbox Design Lab has been improved with more...

Schleswig-Holstein relies on Greentech and AI at the...

The cancellation of this year’s E3 is the...

Testing the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – and...

Powerful new photos from Webb Telescope, revealing several...

The day of man’s travels in space, from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy