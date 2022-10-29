Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ubisoft development studio in Milan has hit the mark again. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to a game that amazed the world. He had shown that even in Italy you could play with sacred icons such as Super Mario and the crazy bunnies of the French multinational. Well, four years after that feat, they are back with a whole new, innovative, brave and more fun game. The transition from turn-based tactical to real-time strategic is not marked. The grids disappear and movement is “released”. You manage three heroes at a time with their spark, star-shaped creatures that grant an active ability and a passive bonus. The narrative is also more convinced and inspired. There is some balance and artificial intelligence problem but the new Mario + Rabbids is in effect a demonstration of maturity and courage. And it was not taken for granted.

What changes in the gameplay?

Said brutally between turns you can move. Seems like a small thing since ultimately it comes down to finding coverage. But going forward you realize that the possibilities of defense and attack are increased. Just as the introduction of sparks does not represent a simple enhancement. An example of Spark: Galascudo has the “Armor” Active Power and the “Athletics” Passive Bonus. Their effectiveness can be managed, level up becoming an element of your strategy. Finally, the progression system is inspired by the past one. As you can see, the gameplay is enriched, the options increase as well as the fluidity of the game.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Story Trailer

What we didn’t like

The impression is that the artificial intelligence of the enemies does not keep pace with the player’s strategic options. The enemies seem tactically stopped at the first chapter of the saga. The other less convincing aspect is related to the progression in the game. To be clearer, at the beginning the fights are too simple and before starting to really have fun the mess is long. It’s not a mortal sin but better balance would have increased the game’s pace of progression.

What we liked

Who dared. They could easily settle for the “more of the same” formula and increase the duration and strong situations of the success of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. They have been brave and have made amazing a title that will appeal to strategy lovers even more. Then the soundtrack, animations and style are a welcome confirmation of a team of “nintendaries” who know how to interpret the lightness of Super Mario’s works.