Home » Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Prepares for Second DLC Release – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Technology

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Prepares for Second DLC Release – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

by admin
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Prepares for Second DLC Release – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

As Ubisoft themselves announced late last year, we’ll be getting no fewer than three Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope content expansions in 2023. The first Tower of Doooom was released in March, and now we have the first trailer for the second DLC, due out mid-year, its title: The Last Spark Hunter.

In Mario and the Rabbit’s new adventure, the team will have to head to Melodic Gardens to see why they’re completely silent while a strange figure waits impatiently for the plumber to arrive in a tree.

We don’t know the name of this new character at the moment, but all signs point to him being more than a headache for Mario.

And after The Last Spark Hunter arrives, all that’s left is to know when the game’s third DLC will be released, with Rayman being the special guest.

See also  OPPO Reno10 Pro+ real machine photos leaked, 64 million night shooting telephoto lens

You may also like

Swappie Premium Series: Like new, but sustainable

Consumer advice center warns Amazon customers about email...

Brand new shooter causes storms of enthusiasm

Swappie Premium Series: Like new, but sustainable

Thermaltake launches see-through The Tower 200 panoramic vertical...

The best TV accessories: TV wall bracket, Ambilight,...

Who are the real ecovandals

Gene therapy as an ointment: A 13-year-old with...

Performance in outer space is relatively good, new...

Facebook Ads: what they are and how they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy