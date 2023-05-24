Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Prepares for Second DLC Release – Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

As Ubisoft themselves announced late last year, we’ll be getting no fewer than three Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope content expansions in 2023. The first Tower of Doooom was released in March, and now we have the first trailer for the second DLC, due out mid-year, its title: The Last Spark Hunter.

In Mario and the Rabbit’s new adventure, the team will have to head to Melodic Gardens to see why they’re completely silent while a strange figure waits impatiently for the plumber to arrive in a tree.

We don’t know the name of this new character at the moment, but all signs point to him being more than a headache for Mario.

And after The Last Spark Hunter arrives, all that’s left is to know when the game’s third DLC will be released, with Rayman being the special guest.