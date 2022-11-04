Ubisoft today released further information on the post-launch content of Mario + Rabbit Hope Star. Players can continue their galactic adventure with three expansions on the Nintendo Switch platform.

In Tower of Doooom, players will face the toughest challenge! Pooh, Lady Stella needs Mario, Princess Brigitte and their friends to clear her Dovita and save their old friend Spoony! The expansion, due in early 2023, will introduce a new combat game mode that will pit players against a series of strategically-thinking battles as they make their way to the top of the tower.

The second expansion will take heroes to a new planet. Players will be able to explore new environments, discovering all kinds of interesting characters and secrets, but also face new enemies. This expansion will be available in mid-2023.

The final expansion will bring Mario Rabbit, Princess Brigitte Rabbit, and Laserman together on an epic adventure that is astonishing and hilarious. Players will be able to control Laserman and follow the heroes to explore a mysterious new place. This expansion will be available by the end of 2023.

Only the most luxurious team of heroes can rekindle the spark of hope in the galaxy! Team up with Mario, Princess Brigitte and their friends on an interstellar journey to defeat the Curse and save the galaxy! Explore planets in the universe, each with strange inhabitants and hilarious secrets! Outsmart your enemies with an innovative combat system that blends turn-based tactics and real-time action. With everyone’s strength, plus Xingke’s infinite energy, anything can happen… Whether it’s good or bad!