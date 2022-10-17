I’ve been really looking forward to Ubisoft’s follow-up to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Over the course of the year, I had several opportunities to learn more about the sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, both at the press conference and during an interview with creative director Davide Soliani. interviews and even extended practice opportunities. As we head into October, it’s time for the game to debut on the Nintendo Switch, in which case I’ve been immersed in this fascinating adventure strategy game for a while now and have a lot of thoughts on it .

First and foremost, the collection’s signature charm and charisma are still there and more prominent than ever. The cast of characters is delightful, whether it’s the returning troupe of the iconic Super Mario faces or their more modern Rabbids hybrids. The team worked extremely well together and formed a cast that strikes a great balance between humor and heroism, thanks to the addition of new characters: Bowser, Edge and Rabbi de Rosalina. The story is also great, fun, and exciting, taking the crew to a variety of uniquely themed planets, where a series of challenges and battle scenarios await. Each planet is well-stylized, full of detail, and thanks to the extra focus on exploration, there’s so much to do beyond the core storyline, you’ll never really feel lacking in quests or combat. Whether you’re heading to sunny Beacon Beach or Fall Palette Prime, every planet is worth exploring, and you’ll want to return to them and continue to meet the challenges they offer.

Continuing from the characters, the returning characters are very similar to what they were in Kingdom Wars, but keep using the same weapons, as unlocking new weapons is now a thing of the past. Instead, this strategic element is replaced by the Rabbi-Lumas-Hybrid Spark, which empowers each character element with the ideal ability to take out specific enemies. By playing the game and completing story quests and side quests (30 in total to unlock), you’ll encounter new sparks, which you can then switch out before the battle scene you bring into battle, while using Beep-O’s tactical research After the situation, research each enemy’s elemental strengths and weaknesses. Sparks can give you the ability to increase splash damage on your shots, even create a pulsing Ooze area effect, or even just add a protective aura to nearby allies – the point is there are tons of arrays to choose from, each doing something slightly Different things that ultimately greatly affect the way you approach combat.

This is an important part of Spark of Hope, as there is still a lot of emphasis on strategy gameplay. The combat system is noticeably freer and, thanks to the removal of the moving grid, allows for more creative attack options. You can now do a bunch of unique moves in a single turn, including dashing at enemies, throwing Bob-ombs, team gliding to cover further ground, moving through pipes, activating spark skills, and finally actually using regular attacks, and this Everything is only one of your three team members. This new combat system is a step further than the original, so much so that it often marginalizes vastly improved exploration offerings.

As you can see from my previous reviews of planets, exploration is much better in this game. You’re free to wander in locations more akin to the worlds of Super Mario Odyssey than those offered in the original game. You can meet new characters dotted around, help them complete quests, deal with wandering enemies, unearth secrets, and more, all for planetary bonus coins that you can use to buy weapon skins from in-game vendors. The quest offering isn’t quite as intensive as Odyssey, but it’s a huge improvement for a game that’s a sequel to a hard strategy game that will keep you lingering on each planet for hours.

I would say that progress was a bit dull at times and felt like just a means to an end. For sparks, you simply use the collected Starbits (obtained by defeating enemies and winning battles) to increase the level of each spark, making its attacks better by a specific percentage. Heroes, on the other hand, level up through experience gained from winning battles (increasing base damage, health, etc.), and unlock new abilities by using the skill Jihan in the skill tree, such as an extra dash attack in a turn, Either being able to shoot enemies while gliding while being Mario, or boosting each character’s special abilities (for example, Peach can add an extra defensive charge to her powerful blocking abilities). The point is, you can only really think about skill trees, even if it’s a secondary thought process, since each character has four branches in their skill tree, each with about four skills.

Still, you’ll have to be a little strategic with your character development, because when boss fights come, you’ll want a very cohesive team to neutralize dangerous threats. Whether it’s the spark hunter sent by the big bad Cursa, or the angry Wiggler, as seen in the most recent gameplay trailer, the bosses have a variety of engagements that will test your ability to succeed through the combat kit. For example, the Spark Hunter vs Midnet fight is a three-phase fight, which means you need to keep as much health as possible in the final phase. Swinger, on the other hand, requires you to blast the Dark Eye from its body to quell its rage, but you have to do so while managing a series of dangerous enemies trying to attack you with damage.

The original Kingdom Battle is still a pretty fun game, but there’s no denying it’s a step up in pretty much every conceivable way. From smoother combat to countless exploration opportunities to additional playable character options, and how Sparks can be a charming and fun addition, but also a powerful tool in combat, this is the next step in this fascinating and entertaining series . It’s colorful and delightful, and while it’s not as dramatic as some of Mario’s recent outings on the Switch, it’s still vibrant and doesn’t desperately detract from the wider experience. Frame rates on the Switch sometimes take a bit of a hit in the heat of the moment, but otherwise Spark of Hope is a very worthy successor that I’ll definitely be back in and looking for long after launch spark.