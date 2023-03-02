Ubisoft today launched a free trial version of Mario + Rabbids Hope Star and its first expansion, Tower of Doom, which introduces new game mechanics. “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” is now on sale globally on the Nintendo Switch platform.

“Mario + Rabbids Hope Star” Expansion “Tower of Doom” Trailer

Starting today, players will be able to play through the demo version available on the Nintendo eShopfree trial“Mario + Rabbids Hope Star”. In the trial version, players will be able to experience the complete content of the prologue of the game and some areas of the first planet. Over the roughly two-hour gameplay period, players can explore Lighthouse Beach, unravel secrets, and confront scourge-corrupted enemies. Players who want to play the trial version can connect to Nintendo eShop and download the trial version of “Mario + Rabbids Hope Star”. Once the download is complete, players can start the demo.

The first expansion content “Tower of Doom” of “Mario + Rabbit Hope Star” is also launched today. This expansion content is only available to players who hold the season pass. This time, Mario, Rabbid Princess Brigitte and their friends will enter a mysterious tower and meet the tower’s strange mistress, Ms. Pooh Stella, who needs them to subdue the demon’s minions. Fight their way to the top of the tower to free their old friend Sponge.

In this new combat-focused game mode, players must fight their way to the top of the tower through numerous procedurally generated battles. Armed with 4 Heroes and 4 Stars randomly picked from the main game’s entire cast of characters at the start, players must build and upgrade their team throughout the “Expedition” and must strategically Plan and adjust their tactics in due time.

In Tower of Doom, the end is just the beginning, and players who successfully complete quests will unlock replayable new expeditions with harder difficulties and rewards with new cosmetics. Made for new players and tactics lovers, this game mode combines the tactical gameplay of the main game with an extra layer of strategy.

“Mario + Rabbids Hope Star” is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch platform in Standard Edition and Gold Edition. Players who hold both “Mario + Rabbids Hope Star” and the season pass can play the “Tower of Doom” mode through the main menu. The season pass can be purchased separately, or it can be obtained by purchasing the “Mario + Rabbids Hope Star” Gold Edition.

For further information on Mario + Rabbids Hope, please visit: www.mario-rabbids.com. For more latest information, please subscribe to Ubisoft official Chinese Facebook page facebook.com/Ubisoft.TWN and official Chinese YouTube channel youtube.com/UbisoftSEA to get the most real-time information.