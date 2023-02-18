Home Technology MarioGPT can generate Super Mario levels infinitely, and the difficulty of the level can be set through coding
Most of the gamers are aiming at blasting machines, but recently a researcher has produced a code called MarioGPT, which can generate Super Mario levels infinitely.

A team from the IT University of Copenhagen published a pre-published paper and GitHub page showing the coding of MarioGPT for infinite generation of Super Mario levels. MarioGPT, a large-scale language model based on GPT-2, can absorb words and release similar words, and is often used in pattern recognition and copying machines.

The first step, the researchers say, is to render a set of levels into text, resulting in a sort of Dwarf Fortress version of Mario. When the level becomes a series of ordinary characters that can be ingested by the model, the model can understand the characteristics and patterns in it. The model will then output “x” as the path, and will also include some functions to measure the simplicity of the path and compare it with the levels of the dataset. And researchers can ask the model to make levels with “many pipes and enemies” or “high altitude but no enemies” through coding.

Image credit: TechCrunch

Shyam Sudhakaran, the lead author of the paper, said that GPT2 is more suitable for smaller data sets than GPT3, and it is lighter and easier to train. However, for larger datasets and more complex hints in the future, complex models like GPT3 may be required.

Source: TechCrunch

