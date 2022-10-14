For the first time, during the Meta Connect event dedicated to the metaverse, Zuckerberg showed a demo of the functioning of a futuristic bracelet based on the technologies of CTRL-Labs, the startup that Meta acquired in 2019. The bracelet uses electromyography (EMG) to translate neural signals into digital actions such as typing, opening and replying to a message or taking a photo. In Meta’s intentions, these bracelets in the future may represent a more comfortable and effective alternative to the controllers that are used today by those who use a viewer for virtual reality or augmented reality.
by Pier Luigi Pisa
See also The sequel to "The Traitor 2077" is in place by the core team of CDPR's new North American studio | XFastest News