For the first time, during the Meta Connect event dedicated to the metaverse, Zuckerberg showed a demo of the functioning of a futuristic bracelet based on the technologies of CTRL-Labs, the startup that Meta acquired in 2019. The bracelet uses electromyography (EMG) to translate neural signals into digital actions such as typing, opening and replying to a message or taking a photo. In Meta’s intentions, these bracelets in the future may represent a more comfortable and effective alternative to the controllers that are used today by those who use a viewer for virtual reality or augmented reality.

by Pier Luigi Pisa