Markta and the store: Theresa goes offline

While the country's retail chains are gradually discovering the topic of online orders for themselves, Markta is going the opposite way: Theresa Imre's startup previously sold products from farmers via the Internet, but now has its first physical store in Vienna's ninth district municipality opened.

the Markta shop should have nothing to do with it.

Text: Oliver Janko, Interview: Jakob Steinschaden, Photos: David Visnjic

I don’t think we can destroy or break the market,” says Markta founder Theresa Imre when asked about long-term plans for her regional trade. One is still “at the beginning of the journey” – and the market in Austria is traditionally difficult, Imre also knows: “In Austria there is a strong market concentration with three players who make up almost 90 percent of the food retail trade.” But that’s what she sees an opportunity: “I believe that a market like this offers more room for innovation and agility, because the three companies with their large structures can always outbid or undercut each other, very often also in terms of price. Above all, it is the price war that determines trade.”

Another way

Markta doesn’t even want to get involved in this: “What we make possible is to address customers in a much more direct way and to try out a lot more. The advantage of Markta is clearly the speed and agility compared to the corporations.” Ultimately, this is also reflected in the new POS concept. Imre: “Now we are daring to step even further from the online farmer’s market into the field of the retailer, namely directly into the stationary trade. That will definitely be an exciting next step.”

Starting signal in the pandemic

The decision was well thought out, Imre assures, and Markta should remain true to its own principles. “We had two massively strong Corona years in 2020 and 2021, everyone was talking about us and we were also able to generate a lot of sales for the farmers,” recalls the founder. Ultimately, that is also the “basic mission” of the startup: “We want the farmers to get a fair share, that they are paid fairly.” Online alone is no longer enough. Imre: “In the end, everything stands and falls with the customers who purchase and purchase our products.”

That changed a lot in Vienna in 2022: “Big players like Flink and Jokr also came along,” Imre recalls. “Gurkerl has also become very present. What you notice: The strong venture capital structures are spreading, there is often a lot of marketing budget available.” Markta is “positioned differently” and also has no interest in “bringing in” venture capital. Imre: “For us, it’s about long-term entrepreneurship and not about an exit. In other words, the mission is different and accordingly we really consciously said, this is a competition in which we don’t want to continue to burn individual focus and energy so intensively.”

“Total merging of online and offline”

Of course, the online shop will remain, but the startup will continue to deliver groceries to your doorstep in environmentally friendly packaging. “We see online as an important hobby of Markta and also as a very important building block for the branch or branches that are to come. We don’t set up a classic farmer’s market overnight, we rather focus on the total merging of online and offline,” explains Imre. “This means that on the one hand I can use the branch as a pick-up point for online orders, but I can also be in the branch and have the products that I have previously tasted and experienced delivered to my home. We see the branch as either an extension to online trading or, conversely, online trading as an extension to the branch.” The products that Markta sells need a “different point of contact” than in online trading, “where speed and price are simply convincing. That’s the case with us clearly quality and taste.”

Markta: start in the palm house

In 2022, the Markta team began designing hybrid business models, and in May 2022 a temporary pop-up farmer’s market started in the Palmenhaus in the Burggarten. On a total of six long weekends from May to October, a total of 30 regional family and small producers were brought to the palm house together with the Austrian Federal Gardens and the HBLFA for Horticulture. Theresa Imre also confirms the starting signal for the stationary trade: “It was important for us to understand how the trade in high-quality products works in Vienna – and how a physical farmers’ market is received. What we noticed: The demand is absolutely there, but only one to two percent of people in Austria order groceries online. With bricks-and-mortar retail, we grab the remaining 98 percent of potential.”

Lack of transparency

On the other side of the supply chain, consumers should also be introduced to the secrets of the food trade. The keyword of the hour: transparency. “In fact, far too few people know how much the last mile costs or the entire picking of the products. This is driven very strongly by Amazon and corporations that offer free deliveries if possible, but which often do not have any real cost calculations behind them and ultimately are not or do not have to be profitable. In our case, as a long-term company, it’s not just about making losses over the next ten years, we have to operate profitably and become self-employed. That’s why it was very important to us to take a close look at the last mile and to understand where the field of our business model is in which we can also earn money. In the online arena, it’s a tight zero-sum game. We are profitable on the order, but still it is not enough to run an entire company.”

The brand in the foreground

As a third mainstay, Markta also supplies companies, but also events and catering companies. That pays off, for Imre a “more direct option than classic performance marketing. With these jobs, we can often convince a bit more with our content and the brand than with three short advertising messages.”

Markta market hall in Vienna

Ultimately, the shop on Alser Straße should also be convincing. Imre’s vision: “You go in and should experience the feeling of a market hall. It’s often an issue in Vienna that there isn’t a decent market hall. We believe that the concept of the market hall will also be accepted in Vienna, but in a different way. With us, you don’t go in, look at shelf after shelf and be overwhelmed by as many products as possible. Shelves will only be on the wall. And, very important: We also have a small café with us where the products can be tasted. There is also bread to taste directly on site, which should meander a little through the approximately 450 square meters.”

The question that one asked oneself: What can a rural farm shop or cycle look like from back then in today’s time? Here, too, the focus is on transparency: the producers are presented in the form of portraits, and all relevant information about the producing companies is to be presented directly on site via the smartphone. Lingering is the focus: “In and out again straight away, just getting what I need, that should also be possible – but if you have more time, you should also feel comfortable lingering. If you want to spend time in the shop, taste things and maybe even go there with friends, you should be able to do that too. And last but not least, we also want to have the producers on site and invite them to our place.”

Off to the federal states

And long term? Theresa Imre has a plan: “I think even if you are an impact company, you still have the desire to keep growing. It’s about reasonable displacement. So yes, we have planned to open up to ten branches in Vienna in the next few years and would also like to go to the federal states.” Before that, however, the first branch has to survive the proof of concept. What then? “Who knows, but I’m simply convinced that we simply need shorter supply chains and more transparent production in the food sector in Europe and worldwide.”

This interview comes from the new Retail Startup Report 2023. The 60-page magazine will soon be available online and as a printed version.

