Mars has a smaller core and a layer of radioactive magma

In fact, Mars is equipped with a tenuous atmosphere, much lighter and rarefied than ours, in which the winds blow even in storms of a few kilometers per hour, nothing comparable to our bora, but sufficient to raise sand storms. It was precisely this phenomenon that led to the very honorable end of the probe, given that the sand deposited on the solar panels prevented the batteries from being recharged. Perhaps something similar to the windshield wipers of our cars should have been foreseen, however in its industrious life InSight recorded 1500 Martian earthquakes, which allowed us to understand well what the Martian terrain was like in the Plain of Elysium where it had arrived.

One problem however, all the many recorded Martian earthquakes were very local and weak and, although useful, did not allow us to go much further. Scientists hoped to record, before the end of InSight’s life, something important, some kind of the famous Big One.

It is here that the unexpected solution arrives from the sky: a meteorite hits Mars in a point far from InSight and resonates throughout the planet, providing the definitive key to solving the problem: Mars is not made like us, its nucleus is dimensions exactly as we expected but, and here lies the discovery, above the heavy and metallic nucleus, it has a layer of lava material, therefore incandescent, and also radioactive, and we really don’t have this on Earth, thank goodness . It remains to be understood now how the planet generated a magnetic field of a certain importance in ancient times. Since sooner or later we or our great-grandchildren will go there, it is better to continue studying it, it will also tell us many things about our Earth.

