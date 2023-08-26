Marshall: A Rock Legend Inspires with New Speaker Line-Up

MARSHALL: A TRUE ROCK LEGEND

Marshall, the iconic name in guitar amplifiers, has been inspiring fans around the world for over 50 years. With their unique clarity, expressive sound, and classic stage presence, Marshall amps have played a pivotal role in shaping the rock music landscape.

The Marshall journey began in the 1960s, in a humble drum shop in Hanwell, England. It was there that Mr. Jim Marshall dedicated himself to designing and building the ultimate guitar amp for musicians who craved a louder, rougher, and more penetrating vocal performance. And thus, the classic JTM45 was born.

The JTM45 amp delivered a thicker rock sound, unintentionally changing the course of rock history. This happy accident allowed the names of countless guitarists to be forever etched in history alongside Marshall, as they continued to push the boundaries of music.

Marshall now recommends their latest innovation, the #01 Four Speaker Multiplier Middleton portable speakers, which promise to deliver a 360-degree surround sound experience. Available in two classic colors, bronze black and cream white, these speakers feature an iconic Marshall design and a convenient hand strap for easy portability.

Operating the Middleton speaker is effortless, with simple pairing and no cumbersome steps required. Users can adjust treble and bass through the top buttons or the Marshall Bluetooth App to achieve personalized sound effects. The wild and loud sound effect of the Middleton speaker surpasses all expectations for speakers of its size. Equipped with a powerful four-speaker system, including two tweeters and two woofers, it produces a 360-degree stereo sound with a full sense of space, allowing users to feel like they’re at a live music venue wherever they are.

One of the standout features of the Middleton speaker is its STACK mode, which allows multiple units to be connected in series to amplify and enhance the sound effect. Whether indoors or outdoors, these speakers can be stacked or scattered to create a powerful sound that surrounds the entire venue.

In addition to its impressive sound quality, the Middleton speaker is also dustproof and waterproof, with an IP67 rating. This means it can handle being submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes, making it the perfect companion for outdoor adventures. Furthermore, it is made from 55% post-consumer recycled plastic, making it an environmentally-friendly choice.

The Middleton speaker boasts a wireless battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge and even features reverse charging capabilities. This means it can act as a mobile power supply, allowing users to charge their electronic devices on the go.

But Marshall doesn’t stop there. They also recommend their #02 Woburn III Home Speakers, which come with three major upgrades. These speakers feature a beautiful retro appearance with lychee leather-textured surface, woven mesh design, and brass control knobs. They pay tribute to the classic Marshall stage speakers with the iconic lever power switch design.

The Woburn III speakers offer an enhanced stereo field and improved sound quality. With an outwardly inclined tweeter and a new version of the waveguide, these speakers deliver a wider and more immersive sound experience. The built-in dynamic loudness ensures a balanced tonal range at all volume levels.

Equipped with a three-way frequency system, including a powerful 6-inch woofer and bass reflex box, the Woburn III speakers provide a powerful and impactful sound. With crisp treble, clear mid-range, and strong bass, these speakers deliver an unmatched audio experience. They also feature an updated HDMI audio input, making them perfect for both music and TV enthusiasts.

For an immersive listening experience on the go, Marshall recommends their #03 Emberton II Bluetooth Speaker. Despite its compact size, this speaker packs a punch. With two full-range drivers and passive radiators, it delivers the rich and clear Marshall sound that fans know and love. The Emberton II speaker also utilizes Marshall’s unique stereo technology to create a wide sound field that surrounds the listener.

With a wireless battery life of about 30 hours, the Emberton II speaker is the ideal choice for those constantly on the move. It can be fully charged in just three hours, and a 20-minute fast charging session provides an additional four hours of playtime. The IP67 rating ensures the speaker is dustproof and waterproof, making it perfect for outdoor adventures. The intuitive control design and Bluetooth 5.1 technology make it easy to connect and enjoy wireless music playback.

Finally, Marshall recommends their #04 Willen mini portable Bluetooth speaker. Despite its small size, this speaker delivers high-fidelity Marshall tuning and excellent instrument separation. The rugged and portable design, along with the IP67 rating, allows users to enjoy their music without limitations, no matter the weather conditions. With a battery life of about 15 hours on a single charge, the Willen mini speaker is perfect for those always on the go.

Marshall continues to innovate and push the boundaries of sound technology. With their latest lineup of speakers, they aim to provide music lovers with exceptional sound quality, durability, and portability. Whether you’re a rock enthusiast or simply a fan of great sound, Marshall has a speaker that will suit your needs.

