Marshall Launches New Outdoor Speaker “Middleton” with Four-Speaker System and Power Bank Function

Taipei, Taiwan – Marshall, the renowned audio equipment manufacturer, has recently unveiled its latest outdoor speaker, Middleton, in Taiwan. This new addition not only marks Marshall’s return to the portable speaker market but also introduces several innovative features to enhance the user experience.

The Middleton outdoor speaker is the first product in Marshall’s portable speaker lineup to adopt a four-speaker system. It combines two 3-inch 15W bass units and two 3/5-inch 10W tweeters with passive radiators, delivering a powerful and balanced sound quality. The speaker is driven by a moving coil and has a response frequency range of 50 Hz – 20 kHz, ensuring a wide range of audio coverage.

One notable feature of the Middleton speaker is its versatility. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 technology, allowing users to connect their devices seamlessly. Additionally, the speaker comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, catering to users who prefer wired connections. The inclusion of a detachable hand strap design and a 3.5mm sound source hole provides convenience and flexibility for outdoor activities.

Moreover, Middleton boasts a unique power bank function, allowing users to charge their electronic devices on the go. It supports fast charging, where just 20 minutes of charging can provide up to 2 hours of battery life. A full charge takes approximately 4.5 hours and delivers a battery life of around 20 hours, ensuring uninterrupted music playback during outdoor adventures.

The Middleton speaker is designed with durability in mind. Its exterior features a waterproof silicone material with a luxurious lychee leather texture, providing both style and protection. With an IP67 waterproof rating, the speaker can withstand up to 1 meter of water depth for 30 minutes, making it ideal for beach trips and outdoor use. The addition of fixed grooves in the outer frame enhances stability and ensures a snug fit for the waterproof silicone material.

The Middleton outdoor speaker is available in two colors: bronze black and cream white. It weighs 1.8kg, giving it a solid and sturdy feel. Its classic design, reminiscent of other Marshall Bluetooth speakers, makes it a visually appealing addition to any environment.

The recommended selling price for the Marshall Middleton outdoor speaker is 11,900 yuan. Its outstanding features and excellent sound quality make it an attractive choice for music enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers.

In a review conducted by PC Home Magazine, the Middleton speaker received positive ratings in various aspects. Its appearance design, inheriting classic brand elements, was praised for its elegance and suitability for outdoor activities. The speaker’s hardware specifications, including its IP67 waterproof performance and Bluetooth 5.1 version, were highly regarded for their seamless connection capabilities. Sound quality was rated highly, with users especially enjoying the clear mid-to-high frequencies and powerful bass. The Marshall Bluetooth App, however, was critiqued for having limited functionalities, excluding the Stack stacking function.

Overall, the Marshall Middleton outdoor speaker stands out as a robust and versatile audio device that delivers impressive sound performance. Its power bank function, waterproof features, and portable design make it an ideal companion for outdoor enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

