On the eve of the Lunar New Year, Marshall announced that it will launch the third-generation home speaker in Taiwan from January 13th. Fully upgraded; in addition, when the third-generation Marshall home speakers are on the market, it is also announced that the second-generation Marshall home speakers will offer a limited 17% discount, with a maximum discount of 4,000 yuan.

Marshall’s third-generation home speakers are available in classic black, cream white and retro brown. The price of Marshall Acton III is 11,900 yuan, the suggested price of Marshall Stanmore III is 17,900 yuan, and the suggested price of Marshall Woburn III is 23,900 yuan. For the new spring price of the second-generation products, the new price of Marshall Acton II is 9,900 yuan, the new price of Marshall Stanmore II is 14,900 yuan, and the new price of Marshall Woburn II is 19,900 yuan; in addition, the official Taiwan agent has launched the “login within seven days” extension for half a year since 2023 “Warranty” service, combined with the “one machine, one certificate” warranty mechanism, strengthens the rights and interests of consumers who purchase official agency products.

▲In addition to continuing the classic shape, it is also changed to the lever type power switch used in the first generation

▲Handwritten embossed Marshall font with metal mesh cover is like a brand classic guitar speaker

The continuation series of the third-generation Marshall home speakers use imitation lychee leather textured leather surface with metal woven mesh, supplemented by embossed Marshall Logo and brass control knobs and other iconic designs from Marshall guitar amplifiers, but the brass trim is narrower , Presented in a streamlined way, and returns to the first generation of classic lever power switches.

▲ The monomer technology has been fully improved, and the Bluetooth 5.2 specification has been introduced

Compared with the previous generation, the third-generation Marshall home speaker has a wider sound field. It adopts an outwardly inclined tweeter and a new version of the waveguide, which makes the sound quality both thick and wide, and reduces the impact of spatial reflection on the sound quality. , you can also adjust the tonal balance of the sound through dynamic loudness. Finally, the Bluetooth connection is also upgraded to the new generation of Bluetooth 5.2 specification, which makes the connection more stable, and at the same time maintains room for upgrading new functions in the future (should refer to LE Audio Ready).

▲The largest Wobum III also has an HDMI interface for easy use with digital players and LCD TVs at home

The Wobum III equipped with a three-way system uses an upgraded 6-inch woofer and bass reflex box, so that the low frequency can reach the lowest frequency that the human ear can perceive, and is equipped with 2 3/4-inch tweeters and 2 mid-range speakers It also has an HDMI input, which can be used with a new generation of home audio and TV. In addition, it can be used with a mobile app to enable late night mode, and achieve the same listening experience at a lower volume through digital acoustics.