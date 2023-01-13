Space technology has unlimited imagination. The latest round of NASA NIAC funded research includes 14 interesting concepts such as Titan watercraft, fluid telescope, lunar South Pole oxygen pipeline, new propulsion system, and self-growing Martian bricks.

Since 2011, the NIAC program has been cultivating concepts that sound like science fiction. If the first step is successfully taken, the last step may be realized. The initial NIAC research can also help NASA determine whether these ideas can be future-proof. Laying the groundwork for space exploration.

There are 14 proposals that received NIAC funding this year. Among them, Titan’s seaplane seems to be particularly eye-catching. The AirTitan project conceived by planetary scientist Quinn Morley looks better than NASA’s Dragonfly, which is preparing to land on Titan. (Dragonfly) to a higher level, the AirTitan aircraft is designed to fly in Titan’s thick atmosphere, and can also glide in methane lakes, collecting liquid samples from Titan’s rivers, lakes, and even oceans, providing unprecedented analysis data.

Assistant Professor Artur Davoyan of the University of California, Los Angeles proposed the concept of “round particle beam propulsion”. The propulsion system can send payloads to the outer solar system, such as Neptune and Uranus, within 1 year.

Mary Knapp, a scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, proposed the concept of the Long Wavelength Observatory (GO-LoW). This observatory will consist of thousands of identical satellites and work at the L5 Lagrangian point of the Sun-Earth system, looking for frequencies between 100 kHz~ 15 MHz radio transmission to study the magnetic fields of distant exoplanets and detect rocky exoplanets similar to Earth.

Congrui Grace Jin, an engineer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, also proposed an interesting idea of ​​​​growing bricks on Mars. Instead of sending prefabricated components thousands of miles to Mars, it is better to induce blue-green algae and fungi to produce polymers as building materials and let them grow on Mars. Bond with regolith and “grow” into building bricks.

For more information on other new projects, please visit NASA’s official website.

(First image source: NASA)