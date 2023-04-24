Martinelli virus – what is behind it?

A few years ago, WhatsApp warned of a dangerous virus called “Martinelli”. Now he’s back. The malware is said to spread via a video clip that is shared via Messenger. What is behind the danger?

The warning about the “Martinelli” virus has been circulating for years. As early as 2018, there were warnings about malware that was supposed to destroy the smartphone after a video was played. Corresponding warnings are not only shared in Messenger, but also on Facebook and other social platforms.

The reports of the Martinelli virus are also appearing in other European countries such as Spain, Great Britain and Italy. In the last few months, things have been rather quiet in Germany about the virtual danger, but now more and more WhatsApp users are wondering about the warning about the malicious virus.

WhatsApp: Martinelli virus is a hoax

This is what the alerts look like:

“Tomorrow there will be a video on WhatsApp called Martinelli. Please do not open. It hacks your phone and cannot be repaired.”

The video with the alleged Martinelli virus does not exist, the whole story is fictitious. It is a traditional chain letter. The Spanish Police already published an all-clear on Twitter in 2017after corresponding reports caused panic among WhatsApp users.

The warnings that are circulating at the moment differ in some details, but the core is always the same:

The malicious software is said to spread via a video shared on WhatsApp entitled “Martinelli”.

When you open the video, you only have a few seconds before the virus strikes.

After that, the entire operating system is said to be infected by malware. The smartphone is then said to be unusable and all functions of the device are paralyzed.

The warning is often mentioned in connection with an alleged WhatsApp gold update that is also said to hack into the smartphone.

The whole thing is nothing more than scaremongering, so you shouldn’t let yourself be unsettled and it’s best to break off the chain letter by not sending it on to your acquaintances. Tells the sender that this is a hoax, i.e. a false report.

The question remains: What is the point of it? In the video we show you what is behind the false reports on the Internet:

“Martinelli”: Sending a virus via a WhatsApp video – is that even possible?

Is it even possible to paralyze a smartphone with a normal video? In general, you should of course be careful on the Internet and not obtain software from unknown sources or open files from unknown persons. Criminals very often spread malware and viruses via fake downloads or APK files for your smartphone. Videos are also often used for unfair purposes, not because the video itself is infected with a virus, but for another reason.

As a rule, such videos are included in the description, for example on YouTube Links to other websites. On the target pages you should then download files, for example films, games or music. These downloads usually do not contain what they are supposed to and are very often infected with viruses – so the original video is only used as a lure. The same scam can often be found on Facebook, for example in connection with fake news. A few years ago there was actually a video that paralyzed iPhones. However, this was not a virus, but an error in the video coding.

The message with the “Martinelli” virus is just one of many fake chain letters circulating on WhatsApp. Similar cases are behind the messages from Damian and the warnings about “Tobias Mathis”.

