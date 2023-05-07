martphone, save on the purchase with operators in May 2023: the guide

Listen to the audio version of the article

Saving on the purchase of smartphones by taking advantage of offers from mobile operators? Yes, you know, it is possible to do it; but succeeding is not as obvious as it would seem at first sight.

A new survey by the SOStariffe.it Observatory in collaboration with Segugio.it clarifies and gives useful advice.

The first choice, in this area, for consumers is to choose smartphones in installments bundled with the offer of a mobile operator. This option allows, in this period, savings of up to 40% compared to the list price and allows the classic advantage of being able to spread the expense over time (up to 30 months). However, the story does not end here. Meanwhile, as the survey also revealed, there could be even greater savings if the user takes the smartphone in a single solution by eyeing the best online offer after at least a month from the launch date. 26 percent additional discount compared to that obtainable in installments. Another point that emerged is that the speech changes according to the type of smartphone. With high-end ones, especially iPhones, the installments are less convenient, for example.

The spleen

Operators put an initial cost (sometimes zeroed, especially with offers with high fees and/or inexpensive models). They often provide for a final installment, which however generally eliminates it if the user does not cancel in advance of the expiry of the contract (usually 24 or 30 months). They can also propose solutions in 12 installments which reduce the duration of the bond but increase the amount of the monthly payment. The advantage for users is to feel free before changing operator. Today it is possible to buy smartphones in installments from all the main operators, Tim, Vodafone, WindTre and Iliad. Everyone combines smartphones with offers with GB and minutes, usually very generous. It is now also possible to find insurance coverage and the possibility of changing the device every 1-2 years. The percentage saving, compared to the normal price of the smartphone, is higher in case of purchase of low-end or mid-range Android smartphones. Here we arrive at discount values ​​of 40% for the low range and 26% for the medium range. Things change, at least in part, on higher-end products. In this case, the medium-high range Android guarantees savings in line with the medium range (24%) while for a medium-high range iPhone (therefore a non-Pro model) it is possible to obtain an average saving of 12%. On the top of the range, however, it’s worse. The percentage saving compared to the price list drops to 17% with Android and 9% with iPhone. In an absolute sense, however, the amount saved is higher with the most expensive smartphones: 254 euros with Android and 128 euros with iPhone. On the low end, on the other hand, you save about 110 euros.

Only solution

To do better, as we said, you need to have the courage to immediately open your entire wallet. The authors of the study report that, for the comparison with the operators’ offers, they did not consider the “official” list price but the lowest price available on online stores at least one month after its launch. Price which is often much lower than that of the launch, present on the manufacturer’s website. In this case, the purchase in installments is only convenient in the low range. The saving is 13% compared to the offer on online shops in a single solution. For the medium and medium-high range Android models, on the other hand, the purchase in installments involves a slightly higher cost than the best price on the web (3% and 4% respectively). For a high-end Android and for medium-high and high-end iPhones, on the other hand, the purchase in installments involves a significantly higher expense than the best offer on the web, with percentages between 21% and 26%.

Operator offers

Of course, the operators allow you to spread the cost in installments and this in itself is an advantage for many. But now many shops (such as Amazon) and payment services (such as Paypal) allow it, as well, although perhaps the number of installments is sometimes lower than those possible with operators. Another detail must also be considered: the active tariff on the SIM combined with the device purchased. The total monthly expense (smartphone installment plus mobile rate installment) could be very high, given that the amount of traffic included is excessive compared to the real needs of the users. For new customers interested in purchasing a smartphone in installments, in average, operators offer a mobile rate with a fee of 15.74 euros per month (the figure only takes into account offers that guarantee at least 100 GB per month and access to 5G to take full advantage of the smartphone purchased). A similar rate but without purchase in installments, however, is available today at a cost of 7.95 euros per month (about half). In short, the risk is to spend double the fee we would spend with low-cost offers, which are not available, however, in combination with the smartphone in installments. For existing customers, on the other hand, the purchase in installments could be very convenient, provided that the active mobile rate is really advantageous (both in terms of Giga included and in terms of monthly fee). In this case, it is necessary to evaluate case by case taking into consideration that, as highlighted above, to have 100 GB in 5G you need at least 7.95 euros per month and that, on average, the market offers 115 GB for 9.74 euros per month.