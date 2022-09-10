Niantic

Marvel (Marvel) and Pokémon Go developer Niantic have announced that they will jointly create an AR mobile game called “Marvel World of Heroes”. In the game, players will play the role of a “hero” and can decide the identity and story of the hero by themselves. The content of the game is mainly to fight crime in the alleys of the community, complete tasks and prevent the villain’s cross-dimensional invasion, and after the level is increased, more abilities and equipment can be obtained. In addition to teaming up with friends, single-player games can also team up with characters from the Marvel world such as Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine. How the virtual world interacts with the real world is unclear, and the official trailer below conveys more concepts than substance.

At present, “World of Heroes” is planned to be launched in 2023, but the pre-login page has now been opened. Not surprisingly, it will only be beta tested in “a few markets” at the beginning of the launch, and presumably the launch in various countries and regions will be sequential.