Twice a year, every six months, the Anaheim Convention Center in the Hall Disney shows up in front of his fans to show what’s new is coming to theaters and streaming services this year and next. Great attention has been given to the Marvel superhero universe and the Star Wars universe. Here is a summary of what was said and presented. Overall, more than 20 titles have been announced coming to theaters and to Disney + in a three-hour presentation. There is not everything here. But what you need to know.

Andor – Season 1 – September 21st

The first is Andor is a 24-episode spy thriller starring one of the central characters of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor explores Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on ordinary people whose lives are under the influence of the Empire. They will debut exclusively on Disney + on September 21st.

The Mandalorian – Season 3 – 2023

The one above is the third season teaser trailer. In this season of The Mandalorian, the Mandalorian and Grogu have reunited and continue their journey through the lawless galaxy. Season 3 will arrive exclusively on Disney + in 2023.

Secret Invasion – Season 1 – 2023

Samuel L. Jackson returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Secret Invasion. It’s a large adaptation of the leading Marvel comic crossover that sees Earth invaded by shape-shifting aliens. The six-part limited series will premiere in 2023.

Werewolf by Night – Speciale – 7 ottobre

Marvel showed a black and white trailer for its Werewolf by Night special, which stars Gael García Bernal as the werewolf protagonist, Jack Russell. The trailer also gives us our first, albeit brief, look at Man-Thing. We don’t know much about the special’s premise yet, but it will debut on Disney Plus on October 7, just in time for Halloween.