文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

While some of us liked Marvel’s Revenant at least when it launched in 2020, there’s no question that many improvements will have to be made if Square Enix wants it to last long. Unfortunately, it quickly became clear that the Japanese publisher, as usual, had set its sales expectations too high, and the constant delay of new content to update and tweak what already existed didn’t say much. That’s why many of us have been waiting for tonight’s announcement.

After months of rumors, Crystal Dynamics and the crew can confirm that they will cease development and support for Marvel’s Revenant after the March 31 final update. The last update will just make some balance changes and close the game’s marketplace.

The reason for the latter is that credits can no longer be purchased, and what is left on your account will be converted into units, upgrade mods, DNA keys, and other in-game resources. That doesn’t mean you should go crazy buying outfits, drop-offs, etc., as all of these will be free after the update.

We’ll likely see some minor adjustments in the months to come, as the developer won’t stop supporting the game entirely until September 30th. When that day comes, the Marvel Revengers single-player and multiplayer game will still be playable, but the fact that it’s been removed from the digital store makes it absolutely clear that we shouldn’t expect the slightest change after that.

At least the game’s reveal trailer was fascinating in a way, so let’s end our coverage of Marvel’s Revenant on the same note.

