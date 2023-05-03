Home » Marvel’s Midnight Children canceled for Switch
Technology

Marvel’s Midnight Children canceled for Switch

by admin
Marvel’s Midnight Children canceled for Switch

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Months after Marvel’s Midnight Suns hit PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Firaxis is now finally bringing the game to last-gen consoles. The PS4 and Xbox One versions have been confirmed to arrive on May 11, but it is somewhat disappointing that the Switch version, which was originally planned to be launched together, has now been officially canceled. Firaxis’ decision to make such a decision is somewhat expected, after all, they have spent a lot of energy preparing for the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Moreover, this work was also characterized by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick as a “commercial failure” (although the reputation is not bad), so there is no need to invest more resources under such a premise.

The good news is that the old-generation console version will be launched together with the game’s fourth DLC. In the new “Blood Storm” (Blood Storm) will add a playable character named “Storm”, and there will be new characters related to the existing vampire plot.

See also  Smartphone on the wall, in Ferrara the project participated with the students

You may also like

The number of cyber attacks on companies has...

The “Creative Mode” of “Jelly Bean Man” S4...

Microsoft lets you gift 14-day PC Game Pass...

The in-ears with in-house competition

Veritas Infoscale: New Vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

The European Parliament’s Environment Committee wants to put...

When is the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield...

Einhell cordless handheld vacuum cleaner TE-HV 18/06 Li

Samsung’s new Neo QLED 8K, 4K TV, OLED...

Mushroom researcher Dr. Andrey Yurkov receives Johanna Westerdjik...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy