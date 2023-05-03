Marvel’s Midnight Children canceled for Switch

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Months after Marvel’s Midnight Suns hit PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Firaxis is now finally bringing the game to last-gen consoles. The PS4 and Xbox One versions have been confirmed to arrive on May 11, but it is somewhat disappointing that the Switch version, which was originally planned to be launched together, has now been officially canceled. Firaxis’ decision to make such a decision is somewhat expected, after all, they have spent a lot of energy preparing for the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Moreover, this work was also characterized by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick as a “commercial failure” (although the reputation is not bad), so there is no need to invest more resources under such a premise.

The good news is that the old-generation console version will be launched together with the game’s fourth DLC. In the new “Blood Storm” (Blood Storm) will add a playable character named “Storm”, and there will be new characters related to the existing vampire plot.