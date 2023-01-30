Home Technology “Marvel’s Midnight Children” releases the latest expansion content “Good Guys, Bad Guys, Undead” and the mouth-watering mercenary “Deadpool” makes a grand debut “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” – Bahamut
"Marvel's Midnight Children" releases the latest expansion content "Good Guys, Bad Guys, Undead" and the mouth-watering mercenary "Deadpool" makes a grand debut "Marvel's Midnight Suns"

“Marvel’s Midnight Children” releases the latest expansion content “Good Guys, Bad Guys, Undead” and the mouth-watering mercenary “Deadpool” makes a grand debut “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” – Bahamut
2K and Marvel Entertainment have announced that Good Guys Bad Guys Undead, the first post-launch expansion to the card tactical role-playing game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, is now available on Windows PC (Steam / Epic Games Store) ), PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms, bringing a new recruitable hero “Deadpool”.

“Good Guys, Bad Guys, Undead” expansion content story narrates that the Hydra army is advancing step by step, and it is about to get the holy relics full of ancient divine power, and Deadpool’s mysterious employer just happened to have them on his shopping list. This holy thing. The Midnight Children are forced to intervene, and they will stop any supernatural tricks before the situation spirals out of control. However, as long as there is Wade Wilson, the situation will not be the worst, only worse.

The Good Guys, Bad Guys, Undead expansion includes:

  • New recruitable hero: Deadpool, a damage-dealing warrior who specializes in face-smacking, and can cast 10 unique hero abilities

  • New Story Missions: Face off against a host of new types of enemies in challenging new encounters

  • Newgrange Upgrade: Deadpool’s Food Truck

  • 3 additional hero skins, 7 manor outfits, 3 swimsuits for Deadpool

  • image

The new story mission will be provided after the player completes the “Spider-Man” story mission in the first act, and Spider-Man takes off his mask in the manor. Deadpool can be recruited into their team after players complete the first new story mission “Coincidence”.

Deadpool on the battlefield is an elite damage dealer, and as long as he is protected from damage, he can become extremely powerful in the mission. He has a special “Full Fire” ability bar that fills up whenever the player kills an enemy with Deadpool’s abilities; A stack of cards that boost the power of his abilities. The ability bar will then reset and can be filled again.

Setting up Deadpool’s dining car in the estate unlocks the discard ability for extra moves, but only once per encounter. You can also upgrade the food truck again to gain more tactical abilities when discarding cards.

The Good Guys, Bad, Undead expansion is available now on Windows PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game software of “Marvel Midnight Children” is rated as “Supplementary Level 15”.

※The expansion content of “Good Guys, Bad Guys, Undead” can be purchased separately; it needs to be played with the main game. This expansion is also included in the Marvel Midnight Children Season Pass; available separately, the Marvel Midnight Children Season Pass is also included in the Legendary Edition.

