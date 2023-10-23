Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Dominates Physical Sales, Outshines Super Mario Bros. Miracle

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has swung into the gaming world with impressive success, surpassing Super Mario Bros. Miracle in boxed physical sales. According to figures from Christopher Dring of Gamesindustry.biz, the web-slinging action game has secured the fourth spot on the list of biggest game releases of the year in the UK market.

The top three positions on the list are currently held by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Realm, Hogwarts Legacy, and EA Sports FC 24. However, it is noteworthy to mention that these statistics are based solely on physical sales in the UK. Insomniac’s Spider-Man sequel has undoubtedly made a strong start, capturing the attention and wallets of gamers.

Super Mario Bros. Miracle, which also launched on the same day as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, managed to secure decent boxed sales figures. Despite this achievement, it trailed behind its web-slinging competitor in terms of sales.

According to Christopher Dring’s tweet, Super Mario Bros. Miracle ranks second on the sales charts and is the third largest launch of a Mario platformer in the history of the UK charts. It is important to mention that these numbers reflect physical sales only, as data on digital sales is yet to be released.

While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has made an impressive impact on the gaming scene, it falls short when compared to the launch of God of War: Ragnarok. Despite this, Sony’s first-party games continue to make a significant impact in the gaming market.

Whether you have swung through the city as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or embarked on a whimsical adventure with Super Mario Bros. Miracle, these two titles have undoubtedly captured the attention and enthusiasm of gamers everywhere.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

