Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it’s the old Spider-Man but more amazing than ever

Listen to the audio version of the article

Not one but two wall climbers, then a bigger, more beautiful New York with the neighborhoods of Queens and Brooklyn, and then the symbiotic abilities of Peter Parker and the bioelectric ones of Miles Morales, a disproportionate number of new and old enemies and a combat system finally strategic. Marvel Spider-Man 2, the second episode now exclusive to Playstation 5 which will be released on October 20th is better in every way. Indeed, it is in all likelihood from a technical point of view the most spectacular game for PlayStation 5 since its debut. New York is graphically spectacular, the best view in a video game. The game on the other hand is always the usual Insomniac Games is a studio that works very well on the console, it does few things on the gameplay side but it does them well. From Sunset Overdrive onwards they practically invented a genre. Their Spider-Man swings, jumps, hangs from the skyscrapers of New York like not even the real one (from the comics) can do. That’s enough to justify the purchase. So don’t expect revolutions because you won’t have any. And not even a more adult and modern rewrite of Marvell’s most beloved superhero of all time. The plot reserves twists this time but the dialogues and the gab of Peter and Miles are always the same. A little cloying and late adolescent but suitable for the younger web-slinging audience.

What we liked.

New York, to be direct. Upon release there will be a patch that will improve the graphics. But what we’ve seen so far is truly as amazing as Spider-Man. Soaring above the frenetic traffic of the Big Apple is more exciting than ever. The combat system was then made less simple. In the sense that combinations of powers will be needed to take down the bad guys. So somehow you can’t just get by with a couple of gadgets anymore. The game is a little more strategic. Nothing excessive, it’s still Spider-Man. The secondary missions are good and compared to the first episode they were well constructed and are not a filler. A note of thanks to whoever designed the villains, I mean Venom, Kraven and Lizard (and I won’t mention the others so as not to ruin the surprise). Finally, a big round of applause to those who made the loading times fast and to those who worked on the audio. We played with Playstation headphones and the 3D audio takes you straight in there.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 I Trailer I PS5

What we didn’t like.

It’s an open world that can be scary at first. Completionists, that is, that type of gamer who is not satisfied with finishing the main story (20-25 hours) but must do everything and get all the prizes, they will go crazy, the number of Spider-Man costumes to collect is insanely high high. But apart from them, the writing is perhaps the only flaw. The problem with this Spiderman is when he talks. The two wall climbers are too similar. And somehow they don’t seem to have the slightest intention of growing up, even emotionally. It’s a limit, but perhaps not only of the video game.

Share this: Facebook

X

