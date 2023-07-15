Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Takes Over San Diego Subway System with Hype-Inducing Train Cars

All aboard the hype train! Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has taken over the San Diego subway system ahead of its highly anticipated panel at SDCC 2023. Commuters were in for a surprise as train cars were adorned with the game’s logo and its release date, creating quite a buzz among fans.

While there were a few other game cars featuring artwork from titles like Ultrakill, it was clear that the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 train stole the show. This exciting development also seems to confirm that there won’t be any delays in the game’s release, despite concerns raised about October’s Postings on public advertisements.

Fans can expect to see more gameplay footage and hear additional details about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at the upcoming SDCC panel. With such a prominent advertisement on the subway, it is safe to assume that the showcased content will be substantial and leave fans even more eager for the game’s release.

The news of the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takeover spread like wildfire, with social media abuzz with excitement. The official SDCC Twitter account even posted a link to the subway advertisements, further fueling anticipation among fans.

As the countdown to the panel begins, Marvel and Insomniac Games have truly stirred up the hype for this highly anticipated sequel. Fans can’t wait to swing back into action as their favorite web-slinging hero. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises from SDCC 2023.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

