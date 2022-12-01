Nixxes Shares How to Unleash the Power of Miles on PC

Julian Huybregts

Nixxes Software Community Manager

Today is the big day when “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” is officially launched on PC! Just like the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered that came out earlier this year, we’re working closely with Insomniac Games, Marvel Games and PlayStation on this one. We’re excited to bring the adventures of Miles Moraes to a new audience, allowing PC players to experience the new Rise of the Spider-Man Miles as well.

Both configurability and customization features are important aspects of the PC version of the game. The Nixxes team wants to make sure the game looks great on a variety of systems, whether you’re playing on a handheld console or a high-spec gaming PC with the latest GPUs and ultra-wide screens. Therefore, we also wanted to make Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales playable with multiple input options. Players can use a controller to play, and there are many options. You can use a PlayStation DualSense controller connected via a USB cable to enjoy the full DualSense controller experience, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. This work can also be imported through Steam, supporting a variety of peripheral devices and countless remapping options. In addition, this game can be played with a mouse and keyboard, and a very important part of our development process is to establish a preset operation configuration, allowing players to use Miles’ electricity to fight fiercely with the enemy when the spider web swings at high speed. Feeling in complete control.

To give you a better understanding of how we implemented mouse and keyboard controls in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Bart Veldstra, Senior Systems Programmer on our Nixxes team, will explain to you below.

“Once we started working on the mouse and keyboard controls, we looked at some similar games, as well as our own previous work. It also happened to include third-person action-adventure games, so we could see what kind of things we already had. Tried and tested. Then we take stock of all the moves that the player can do in this game, the moves that occur most often, and every possible combination.”

Then there is the one-to-one correspondence. “We just need to assign all the buttons on the controller to keys or buttons on the keyboard and mouse. Our initial configuration is to use the common key bindings in the game, such as moving with the WASD key, action or attack with E and F to operate.”

The team then targets these base correspondences to see if there are any potential issues. “The first thing we found was that the player had to press two buttons to perform the finisher move,” Bart explained. , this approach is a bit unreasonable.”

“Based on this experience, we decided to design exclusive keybindings, corresponding to the actions that originally required pressing two controller buttons, such as finishing moves, spider web slams, throwing and throwing, and bouncing to a fixed point. In this way, It becomes easier to perform these relatively complex actions.”

The large number of keys on the keyboard allows us to do this, but we also need to pay attention to maintaining balance when adding additional keys. Bart said: “Miles has five skills in “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales”. If we add new key bindings in addition to the existing actions, the hands may have to move to the position on the keyboard when operating. farther keystroke. So we took a step back and thought about what Miles’ abilities do. Since these abilities are adjustments to standard abilities, we decided to place the trigger for these adjustments on the right mouse button. Holding down the right mouse button And when you press the button for an action like punching or jumping, you can activate its variant. This way players don’t have to memorize extra buttons.”

When developing mouse and keyboard configurations, it’s not always easy to find a one-size-fits-all solution. Players have so many skills and moves in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it’s a real challenge. “For example, the dodge animation was bugging us,” Bart said. “That action corresponds to the Control key, but the size of the hand affects how easy it is to operate. We decided to keep this binding, but also the mouse side button. Added alternate bindings. If your gaming mouse has extra buttons, dodging with the side button works really well.”

The goal of the preset buttons is to maximize the most prominent game functions. With configurable button mappings, you can play Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales however you want. Bart: “We want to make sure that players don’t get their fingers tangled when playing with a keyboard and mouse, but you can rebind any button you want. If you’re using an advanced mouse with a lot of buttons, you can even just use the Mouse to play the entire game.”

As mentioned earlier, configurability and customization are an important aspect of the PC version of the game, so in addition to multiple input options, “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” also has a rich graphics menu, including many customization functions, presets Choose from settings and quality levels, as well as options for ray-traced reflections and ray-traced shadows, as well as the latest NVIDIA DLSS 3-equivalent performance-enhancing upscaling technology. See our previous blog Learn more.

We can’t wait to hear about your experience playing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, and look forward to seeing more of the amazing work you create with Photo Mode. Be sure to share with us using the hashtag #MilesMoralesPC so we don’t miss out!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” is now available on PC Steam and Epic Games Store launched on

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.

source:PlayStation.Blog