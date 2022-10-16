Maserati’s sporty DNA inspired the new special editions of Ghibli and Levante: the new FTributo Special Edition pays tribute to Maria Teresa De Filippis and her daring story. Maria Teresa was the first woman to qualify for an F1 Grand Prix, driving a Maserati 250F that year.

Maria Teresa’s tenacious spirit and timeless reference to the world of Trident racing inspired the new FTributo Special Edition, a limited series for Ghibli and Levante, each available in two unique colours: Orange (Arancio Devil) and Grey ( Grigio Lamiera).

The special edition takes sportiness to a new level, too, thanks to its striking details and sporty aesthetics. Even the exterior is clearly reminiscent of the adrenaline rush of the track. Arancio Devil is a particularly saturated orange that combines vibrant energy and boldness, reminiscent of Maria Teresa’s devilish moniker “the she-devil”. Conversely, the grey is inspired by the race track, which is the true ‘home’ of Maserati, where the Trident has triumphed and performed at its greatest.

To echo the exterior paint colors, the Levante FTributo is fitted with 21-inch Anteo rims in the Arancio Devil, or the 21-inch Titano rims for the Ghibli FTributo in the new Grigio Opaco silver. The wheel details are in cobalt blue, including the exclusive badge on the fenders and the Trident logo on the C-pillar.

For the Grigio Lamiera colour, the rim colour is changed to gloss black, while details, specific badges and the Trident logo are in contrasting orange. Entering the cabin, the hues of the exterior finishes are also visible inside the cabin in cobalt blue and orange stitching, paired with natural kneaded Pieno Fiore full-grain premium leather in black or orange.

In October 1955, Maria Teresa participated in the 39th Targa Florio, driving a Maserati A6GCS (with Luigi Bellucci). She finished ninth (fourth in the 2.0 upgrade class). It was a turning point, and she would break the mold with one challenge after another, becoming the first woman to race in F1 in 1958, while driving a Maserati again.

In October, 67 years later, the FTributo Special Edition celebrates this extraordinary sporting legend of Maserati and its revolutionary victory on the track. Elegance, extreme performance and sportiness continue the winning combination between Maserati and Maria Teresa De Filippis. A story of tenacity, grit and daring: facing challenges, on and beyond the track with the ability to compete and win, with a firm look to the future.