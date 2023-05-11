Mass-produced super-fast charging batteries soon

The boom in electric cars, with all its advantages and disadvantages, is increasingly drawing attention to those companies that have been working on the necessary battery technologies for many years. StoreDot, founded by Doron Myersdorf, Simon Litsyn and Gil Rosenman from Israel, is one of those startups that specializes primarily in loading times. Their ultimate goal: by 20232 they want to be able to charge for 100 miles (160 km) in two minutes.

But even earlier, the lithium-ion batteries from StoreDot should be used. Recently, the Israeli company with R&D in the US and manufacturing in China announced that it is moving towards mass production – with manufacturing in the US, Asia and Europe. The aim is for a battery to be on the market by 2024 that can cover a range of 100 miles in 5 minutes. StoreDot already has partnerships with Mercedes, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar and Ola Electric, and a total of 15 manufacturers (OEMs) are already testing the new batteries. The fast-charging batteries should become a sales argument for car manufacturers.

“We look forward to working with our OEM partners in the US, Europe and Asia to provide them with our best-in-class ultra-fast charge batteries. It’s important that leading battery developers like StoreDot can deliver batteries consistently, efficiently, conveniently and sustainably because we care deeply about the environmental impact of battery supply chains. By serving our OEM customers from their own locations, we can do this more effectively while demonstrating our commitment to Net Zero,” said CEO Doron Myersdorf in a press release.

World‘s largest battery manufacturer CATL announces breakthrough in energy density

Race for energy density

The charging thing is a key selling point for e-cars. Not every model manages fast charging times due to the built-in battery, which can be tedious, especially on the go, and requires charging breaks of 30, 40 or more minutes at motorway service stations. Fast-charging batteries can be clearly superior and reduce these waiting times on the go. StoreDot’s roadmap envisages charging a range of 100 miles in three minutes in 2028, and then in two minutes in 2032.

The first battery, which is scheduled to come onto the market in 2024, works with a silicon anode. According to the company, the cells have an energy density of 300 Wh/kg – a bit more than the approximately 260 watt hours per kilogram currently installed in Tesla’s Model 3 from Panasonic. StoreDot then wants to work towards 500Wh/kg by 2032 and almost double the energy density. Then it should also be possible to do without the raw material lithium that is commonly used today – but what the substitute for it is remains a secret.

An energy density of 500 Wh/kg is remarkable, but the Chinese company CATL is said to have achieved this earlier. As reported, the company announced that it would mass produce a 500 Wh/kg battery later this year. Tesla, on the other hand, is working on the 4680 cells, whose values ​​range from 272 to 296 Wh/kg.

In any case, StoreDot wants to create the higher energy density, because no graphite anode is used, but one made of silicon. “In a conventional graphite anode, there are six carbon atoms to hold one lithium atom. In a silicon anode, one silicon atom can hold four lithium atoms.” In a comparison, the company shows itself at the top when it comes to loading times. One is significantly faster than batteries that are installed in Audis, Teslas, Porsches or Hyundais: