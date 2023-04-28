Mass production of iPhone accessories “changed” USB-C MFi charging cable and EarPods begins

There are still about 5 months before the release of the new generation of iPhone. It has been reported that the current generation of iPhone 15 will abandon the Lightning charging port that has been used for many years and switch to the USB-C charging port. ShrimpApplePro, a well-known whistleblower, is now citing news that Apple’s foundry manufacturers have begun mass production, including USB-C MFI charging cables and EarPods wired headphones.

Since the iPhone 12, Apple no longer includes EarPods wired headphones, but the EarPods headphones, which cost only $149, are still the most affordable choice for users. Although the sound of the EarPods headphones is not outstanding, because of the built-in remote control, plug and play, No need for charging and pairing, it is very convenient, and the radio effect is good, many Youtubers in foreign countries will use it.