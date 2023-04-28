Home » Mass production of USB-C EarPods wired earphones is in the lead for iPhone 15 to USB-C
Mass production of USB-C EarPods wired earphones is in the lead for iPhone 15 to USB-C

Apple “surrenders” EU-to-USB-C plug new version of wired earphones is mass-produced. There are foreign media reports that Apple will use the USB-C connector to replace the Lightning plug in future products under the EU regulations. Among them, Apple will still produce a new version of the EarPods wired headset, and the new version of the headset will also use a USB-C plug.

ShrimpApplePro, an Apple whistleblower, tweeted that a new version of EarPods with a USB-C MFi cable is in mass production. Apple may release them before the launch of the iPhone 15 series in the fall of 2023, and may also release an AirPods charging case with a USB-C interface.

In the past, in order to induce users to switch to wireless headphones, Apple canceled the 3.5mm headphone plug since the release of iPhone 7, making AirPods a hot product. The European Union announced last year that all digital devices such as mobile phones and tablet computers sold in the EU should have USB-C charging plugs before December 28, 2024. The unified charging connector will help reduce electronic waste and save money. Consumers complain about the inconvenience caused by incompatible charging cables.

Source: 9to5mac, appleinsider

Image credit: 9to5mac

