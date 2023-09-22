Massive Entertainment Begins Development on The Division 3, Julian Galetti Takes Charge as Head of Ubisoft’s Division Products

Massive Entertainment is currently working on the highly anticipated third installment of the popular game, The Division. While it has not been officially announced, fans can expect the development of The Division 3 to be in full swing, alongside the upcoming games based on Disney’s Avatar and Star Wars universes.

In an exciting update, Julian Galetti, who played a crucial role as creative director on The Division 2 and associate creative director on Tom Clancy’s The Division, will be taking on a new position as executive producer. Galetti will now oversee all Ubisoft’s The Division products, becoming the head of this popular franchise.

The development of The Division 3 is still in its early stages, as Massive Entertainment, located in Malimo, Sweden, is currently assembling a team to shape the next generation of third-person cinematic action. This hints at a promising future for the game, as the studio gears up to deliver an immersive and thrilling gaming experience.

Thomas Andrén, the managing director of Massive Entertainment, praised Galetti’s dedication and leadership skills in a press release. He emphasized that despite his new role, Galetti remains committed to his previous project, Star Wars Desperados. Andrén assured fans that Galetti will stay with the Star Wars game until its completion, ensuring that it lives up to his creative vision and provides a fantastic experience for players.

With the news of the ongoing development of The Division 3, fans are eager to learn what exciting new features and additions the game will bring. Ubisoft has always been known for pushing boundaries and delivering memorable gaming experiences, so expectations are high for this upcoming installment. Players can look forward to exploring a post-apocalyptic world, engaging in intense battles, and unraveling a gripping storyline.

As the development progresses, details about The Division 3 are sure to emerge, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more news and updates. Until then, gamers can keep their fingers crossed for an announcement that will shed more light on the future of this beloved franchise.

In the meantime, Ubisoft encourages fans to voice their desires for The Division 3. A question posed at the end of the article asks, “What do you want to find in The Division 3?” This shows that the company values the input of its dedicated player base and aims to deliver a game that meets their expectations and wishes.

The Division franchise has already garnered a massive following, and the announcement of a third installment is sure to generate even more excitement. With the talented team at Massive Entertainment leading the way, players can expect an epic gaming experience that will continue the franchise’s legacy of thrilling action and immersive storytelling.

