Developer Sloclap announced earlier that this year’s well-received kung fu action game “Master” will be available on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam platforms in March 2023. At that time, the official will also launch the long-awaited free update simultaneously, which will include the highly anticipated arena mode, as well as many new styles that players can unlock.

“Completing the arena challenges can gradually unlock the modifiers. After the update, the number has doubled compared with the current game, which can bring more choices for the protagonist’s kung fu moves.” Sloclap told IGN, “In addition, completing the arena challenges can also Unlock new cheating modes and unique looks.” In addition to the newly added Xbox and Steam, this update will also be launched on the platforms that were already supported at the same time, fans, remember not to miss it.

