Everyone is talking about Mastodon, but hardly anyone has understood what the much-cited Twitter alternative really is. For all those, “Where the Twitter users flee to”.

What I think is the best article so far on the subject of mastodon comes from my colleagues Mirjam Hauck and my colleague Simon Koenigsdorff. It is an evaluation of open data about the instances gives you a feeling for – watch out for the power buzzword! – Fediverse: The number and size of the instances and their users, visualized in a beautiful and easy-to-understand way, plus two close-ups of committed instance operators who give faces to the network. In this way, even those who have not been able to imagine anything under the much-cited “decentralized network” – including Mastodon users like me – get a feeling for this world. Bonus: For the nerds there is a methodology part.